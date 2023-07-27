Blake Jones is looking to extend his winning ways as he treks across the countryside.
Jones has already tasted success at Albury and Swan Hill this week and lines up seven chances at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
However he expects he needs to wait all day for more success with his best chance So Sirius in the last race.
After winning his first two starts for Jones and his partner Ellen Bartley, So Sirius was fifth at Menangle on Saturday night.
However the Narrandera reinsman was far from disappointed with his efforts.
"He was too far back, the running line was sort of going nowhere and he probably had to get going a little bit earlier than I would have liked," Jones said.
"It seems to be pretty hard if you have to try and make ground before the last bend when they are going pretty hard at Menangle.
"I definitely wasn't disappointed with him or anything like that.
"Just the way the race panned out just wasn't ideal."
So Sirius will again need to overcome a wide alley after drawing seven in the Farewell & Thankyou Northshore Cafe Pace (1740m).
"He's been going good, he just has another wide draw that he has to overcome," Jones said.
"If he gets a touch of luck at any stage they will definitely know he's there in the finish."
He also expects Lightning Baby to be competitive after picking up the drive for Michael Hawke while Jones was pleased with Pirani Princess' narrow second last week but expects Brad Hewitt's Millwood Bliss to be very hard to beat.
"She went really good last week but I think we are all playing for second money there with the way Brad's filly went first up," Jones said.
"If she could run second again that would be pleasing as I can't see us beating Brad's filly if all goes well for it."
It comes after the Narrandera couple qualified Ellas Reason for a $20,000 final at Benidgo on Wednesday.
She has only missed the top two in one of her five starts since joining the stable after leading all the way on Wednesday night.
"She went really good," Jones said.
"She's been racing good since we've got her.
"We were a bit unsure how she would go in front as all her other runs she's been driven a bit conservative but when you are going for a race like that travelling all that way I thought we would have a crack at leading and it worked out well."
Jones also won with All Da Rage, who was previously trained by Bartley.
The double came after winning with Sharkbite Alto for Conor Crook at Albury on Tuesday.
While So Sirius was fifth in his heat of the Winter Championship, Sugar Apple was qualified with a second in his heat.
Jones is once again looking to come with one run at Menangle on Saturday night.
"I've got a few drives there so hopefully we can have a bit of luck," he said.
"Sugar Apple went good last week, we've changed how we drive him as he didn't seem to be hitting the line even when he won that race for us when we used him a bit early.
"We've been trying to drive him a bit more conservative and in that race it probably shouldn't be a bad way to drive him as there looks to be a fair few with good early speed.
"Hopefully they go nice and hard, we can slot in somewhere nice and close-ish."
