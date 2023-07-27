Wagga trainer Clint Colaiacovo is hopeful that Ralph is able to claim what would be a fairy-tale win in Friday night's Southern Stars final in Goulburn.
Ralph booked his spot in the $50,000 440m final after winning one of the two heats in Wagga last week and will jump from box six.
Colaiacovo noted that Ralph would head into the race as an outsider but wasn't going to rule out the chances of the experienced dog.
"He's got his word cut out for him there's no doubting that as they are all quality dogs," Colaiacovo said.
"In realistic terms he's going to be the outsider but he doesn't know that and he always runs a honest race.
"There will be no exceptions on Friday night and he will definitely put himself in the race and we just need some breaks to go our way for it to be a bit of a fairy-tale.
"That's probably what it would be if we were to win that, a bit of a bush trainer having a crack at a decent race and it'll be nice for the Wagga Greyhound community to win a race like that.
"I don't think we've ever had a dog come out of Wagga to win the Southern Stars, it's only young but I don't think a Wagga qualifier has even made the podium.
"It'll be interesting and we've got our word cut out but we'll definitely be celebrating if he wins that's for sure."
The Anthony Lord-trained She's A Pearl jumping from box three heads into the race as one of the favourites alongside the John Finn-trained Zipping Remus who has drawn box eight.
Colaiacovo was in the belief that She's a Pearl and the Lord-trained Screaming Jet who has drawn box one would be the pair to beat.
"You don't win 1.8 million and not be a very hard dog to beat," he said.
"She's top of her game again and flying and I do think the inside dog off the red (Screaming Jet) has a lot of early pace.
"That's going to put it in a good spot and it is a very big chance and the reserve that's got a run Big Daddy had an enormous run in the heat.
"The one, two and three boxes are going to play a big part in the result of that race."
Some of Australia's leading trainers have dogs running in the final and Colaiacovo said it was just great for Ralph to have qualified for such a high calibre race.
"It's a fantastic race and it's definitely an honour to be a part of," he said.
"You look at the names of the trainers in that race and they are the pinnacle of trainers and they are always winning the big races.
"It's definitely an honour to be in a race of that calibre for sure."
