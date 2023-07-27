The Daily Advertiser
The Clint Colaiacovo-trained dog is running in the $50,000 440m final in Goulburn

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 27 2023 - 4:00pm
Ralph took out one of the two heats held in Wagga last Friday to secure his spot in the $50,000 440m final in Goulburn.
Wagga trainer Clint Colaiacovo is hopeful that Ralph is able to claim what would be a fairy-tale win in Friday night's Southern Stars final in Goulburn.

