Wanderers not taking game for granted after a week off the field

It's been a frustrating season for the Wagga City Wanderers, filled with byes and forfeits, they've struggled to find momentum.
After another weekend off due to the withdrawal of BellaMonaro from the State League Women's competition earlier this season, they'll be back on field on Sunday, and ready to stretch their legs.
Coach Rob Tuksar said he was pleased to have a strong turnout at this week's training as they prepare to welcome Weston Molonglo to Gissing Oval on Sunday.
"It's tough, you can train as much as you want but nothing beats actually playing a game," Tuksar said.
"Sometimes motivation can drop a little bit if you know you're not playing this weekend, the players might only train once that week instead of being committed because they know they've got a tough game coming up this weekend.
"It's a bit hard to get that consistency with the players getting to training, but we had about 18 there on Tuesday night and it was really good to see, they know they have a game coming up so they're far more motivated."
Tuksar said the side has adjusted well considering the on and off motion of the season, especially those who have previously played NPL where they had no byes or forfeits.
With Sunday's game looking to go ahead as planned, the side is excited to get back on the pitch and be playing again.
Sitting at opposite ends of the ladder, Tuksar said there's no guarantee they'll win despite their difference in points.
"The season has got tougher and tougher for us as it's gone on, the opposition has got stronger and I expect no different this time, I expect this team will have got a lot stronger," he said.
"I assume it'll be another big challenge for the girls and I hope they're up for it."
Pleased with how the side has been creating opportunities to score this season, Tuskar wants the team to be more clinical in front of goal against Weston Molonglo, rewarding their own efforts.
"It's just that third on the park that we haven't been as clinical as we need to be," he said.
"Whether it's a poor last ball or a poor finish, a lot of the pressure [we experience] we create ourselves by not being able to convert our opportunities."
Wanderers welcome Weston Molonglo to Gissing Oval on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 2pm.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
