A child has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon in Young.
Officers from The Hume Police District attended Young District Hospital at about 4.14pm on Wednesday following reports that a child had been struck by a motor vehicle.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers have been informed that about 3.10pm that afternoon a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old woman had collided with a seven-year-old boy at the intersection of Allanan and Thornhill Streets, Young.
After the crash the woman took the child to Young District Hospital, the spokesperson said.
The boy was later transferred to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The driver has undergone mandatory testing.
As inquiries continue police are urging anyone who may have witnessed - or has any available dashcam footage - of the crash to contact Young Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
