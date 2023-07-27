The Daily Advertiser
Kadzola positive ahead of ANU clash, hopeful for more scoring opportunities

By Tahlia Sinclair
July 27 2023 - 10:40am
Morris Kadzola blocks his defender from the ball during Wagga City Wanderers win over Canberra White Eagles last fortnight. Picture by Ash Smith
On the road to Canberra this Saturday, Wagga City Wanderers are hopeful they'll be back winners after last weekend's loss to Belconnen.

