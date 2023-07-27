Kadzola positive ahead of ANU clash, hopeful for more scoring opportunities

On the road to Canberra this Saturday, Wagga City Wanderers are hopeful they'll be back winners after last weekend's loss to Belconnen.
Facing ANU for the first time since their disappointing 3-2 loss in round nine, co-captain Morris Kadzola said he doesn't want a repeat of their last meeting.
"Last time we played with them we played well against them at home, the first half we played well and the second half we conceded silly goals," Kazdola said.
"If we play our game this week, we'll come away with the three points I think.
"It's a big game, but as a team I think we're feeling good, we try to be positive, it's not an easy game coming off a loss last week, ANU is a big team, so all of us need to go into it strong."
Reflecting on last week's 1-0 loss, Kadzola felt the side was strong in defence, but struggled to create scoring opportunities.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"Last week we played well, defended well, but we didn't create chances, so this week if we can create chances we'll be okay," he said.
With plenty of young players entering the first grade side this season, Kadzola has enjoyed running with fresh legs.
He feels the older heads in the group are learning as much from the youngsters as the other way around.
"As far as I am concerned our team is good, we have young players coming from under 18s and under 23s, every week we have two or three players from the juniors, and it's good," he said.
"I think as a team we're enjoying mixing with the junior players, we are senior players but to play with juniors we can learn from them.
"The junior players are helping us as well, we're playing well together, as a team we're happy with the young ones.
"For the club, we know every game three or four players come up, and it's good for the future."
Sitting third on the ladder heading into their round 16 game, Wanderers are still well in the running to play finals this season.
With just three points separating third and fifth place though, they're far from locked in.
"I think we're positive, we're happy with where we are at the moment, the target is top four so we need to keep winning as many games as possible before the close of the season," Kadzola said.
"If we win the next two or three games, that'd be really good for us."
Wagga City Wanderers play ANU at ANU South Oval on Saturday at 3:15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.