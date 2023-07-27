Mater Dei Catholic College student Angus Lourey has enjoyed his first taste of international basketball after recently returning from the United States.
Lourey spent the last few weeks over in the US with the AUSA Hoops program which gave him the opportunity to show his wares along fellow talented young Australian players.
Lourey said that he really enjoyed the experience which saw him compete in mini-tournaments in front of college recruiters.
"Yeah it was great," Lourey said.
"It was a completely different experience playing wise over there but overall it was such a good exposure to the culture and how they play.
"We first landed in Chicago and trained for about a week and stayed in North Central College before playing tournament games from Friday through Sunday.
"Then we flew over to Dallas and trained for the next few days before playing in a tournament bracket and we made it through to Sunday and then unfortunately lost.
"It took a while to adapt to the style of play over there but I happy with my performance overall.
"I had a few ups and downs but overall I was happy with how I played."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Lourey has spent the last couple of seasons playing with Wagga Heat in the Waratah League but admitted there was a couple of major differences to the style played over in the US.
"I think it was just the fast pace and defensive pressure," he said.
"Their offensive execution as well, I think they are really crafty with how to score with the ball while also being really physical on defence.
"It was a bit of a shock but in a good way.
"I learnt a lot about my game and how their game over there is played and it was a great experience."
The AUSA program provided Lourey the chance to showcase his potential in front of college recruiters and he said there had been a bit of interest from some schools regarding his plans for next year.
"There's definitely been some discussions with coaches about what's going on over the next few years," he said.
"There's nothing finalised yet and we are still in the talking stages but it's definitely something that I've dreamt about."
Lourey will graduate from Mater Dei in the coming months and admitted he was unsure where he could potentially be playing in 2024.
"As of right now I have no idea," he said.
"I could still be in Wagga or move somewhere different whether that be overseas or up to the city.
"But seeing the level over there and staying at the colleges and being exposed to all that, it's definitely something that I'm interested in and something that I want to do and pursue."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.