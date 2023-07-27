FINALS football has begun early for Charles Sturt University (CSU) and co-coach Dusty Rogers believes it can only benefit the Bushpigs in the long run.
The stakes are high for both CSU and Barellan ahead of their showdown at Barellan Sportsground on Saturday.
The two teams, along with East Wagga-Kooringal, are locked in a three-way duel for the last two spots in the Farrer League finals series.
The Bushpigs' finals hopes were given an unexpected boost last weekend when they became the first team to defeat ladder leaders, The Rock-Yerong Creek, this season.
It kept them in fifth spot heading into a huge clash with sixth-placed Barellan on Saturday.
CSU finish the home and away season with games against Barellan (away), East Wagga-Kooringal (away) and Temora (home).
"The next two especially, we're on equal points with East Wagga at the moment and Barellan are only one win behind us so the next two games for our season, at least, are massive," Rogers said.
"It's going to be quite an interesting finish given who they play as well."
Rogers says being involved in big games is what the university club want to be all about.
"It is, absolutely. You love playing in the big games and you aim to play finals and I think for us, the finish we're having to the season, we had the top three teams in a row and then we've got two almost do-or-die games on both sides of the field, for us and them, in a row so we're going to have five really tough games in a row, which is going to be a good block to build towards for finals and for us to give us as close to finals-like experience that you can get," he said.
"It could potentially springboard us into finals if everything goes our way."
CSU are likely to be without Hamish Warwick on Saturday after he dislocated his shoulder in the win over TRYC last weekend.
Warwick had been enjoying a breakout season and is yet to learn the full extent of the injury.
They are also without Dave Kennedy and Dylan McPhail, who they hope to welcome back in coming weeks, but Harry Robertson is a chance to return.
Rogers said the feeling in the group was strong after the upset of TRYC.
"Yeah the weekend was really good. We finally put it all together and turned up and played some really good footy, which was really nice, but we're definitely focused on the weekend to come," he said.
"What's happened has happened and we've got this weekend to really concentrate on."
Rogers says the confidence and belief the CSU group can take out last week is the biggest thing.
"I think belief is probably the bigger one. Having a young group, the belief that our best footy is good enough," he said.
"For the young guys especially, belief is 99 per cent of what needs to happen.
"Trav (Cohalan) and I have said all along, our best is as good as anyone else we've just got to put it together."
Barellan led CSU for most of the day earlier in the season, but the Bushpigs kicked the only three goals of the final term to run over the top of the Two Blues.
Rogers expects a different Barellan this time around.
"It's different time of year, the teams have all changed a little bit. They're in a different situation in that they're really playing for their season, it's probably going to be a different Barellan in all honesty," he said.
"They're really going to come at us, we know they're going to have a red hot crack all day and we've just got to be good enough to weather the storm and capitalise when we can."
Meantime, Rogers, who was centre-half-back in the Farrer League Team of the Year last year, has shown his versatility this year and is currently enjoying some good form at centre-half-forward for CSU.
He says he is happy to play wherever is best for the team.
"It's been good. Ideally we'd like to have myself at centre-half-back but we've got Connor Kelly and Nick (Myers) holding down the post very well and Campbell Watt shutting down and isolating some good guys," he said.
"We really just needed some structure up forward and that's what the team needed at the time and that's what had to happen and it seems to have worked pretty well.
"We'll keep on going with it."
