The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Snowy Valleys Council farewells general manager just weeks after Temora GM retires

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 31 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outgoing Snowy Valleys Council general manager Ken Gouldthorp. Pictures countributed
Outgoing Snowy Valleys Council general manager Ken Gouldthorp. Pictures countributed

Just weeks after a Riverina council farewelled its general manager, a second one has followed suit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.