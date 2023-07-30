Just weeks after a Riverina council farewelled its general manager, a second one has followed suit.
Snowy Valleys Council has bid adieu to its general manager Ken Gouldthorp after barely 10 months, but despite the short stint at council, mayor Ian Chaffey said he's been a great addition to the team.
"Ken has done a stirling job," Cr Chaffey said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"But he was only on a 12 month contract and was fortunate to be offered another job [elsewhere]."
To replace him, council has managed to convince a long-serving general manager from another Riverina council to come out of retirement.
"Council was aware of the fact he was destined to go anyway, so we've resolved to appoint Steven Pinnuck, the former general manager of the Greater Hume Shire [for the next 12 months]," Cr Chaffey said.
Mr Pinnuck served as general manager for the Greater Hume Council since its formation in 2004 until his retirement last year.
Prior to that he led the former Culcairn council from 1997 until it became part of the Greater Hume Council.
The Greater Hume Council was formed from the former Culcairn Shire, the majority of Holbrook Shire and part of the Hume Shire.
The mayor explained the council's decision to proceed with a demerger of the former Tumut and Tumbarumba Shires is affecting their ability to offer long-term contracts in the position.
"We're not currently in a place to offer someone a long-term contract until that issue's resolved," he said.
But Cr Chaffey said the incoming general manager Mr Pinnuck will be a boon to the council, given his prior experience working with merged councils.
Mr Gouldthorp officially wraps up his time at the council on August 4, while Mr Pinnuck will start work there two weeks later on August 21.
It comes just weeks after the nearby Temora Shire Council also farewelled its general manager, Gary Lavelle, who had served with the council for 35 years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.