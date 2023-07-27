Sai Ratudradra could have played his last game this season.
However Waratahs are looking to appeal the representative forward's suspension ahead of the Southern Inland major semi-final on Saturday.
The prop was handed a two-game ban after being found guilty of a low-range striking charge at the judiciary on Wednesday night.
It means he could miss the remainder of the season.
Waratahs face Wagga City for a place in the grand final at Conolly Rugby Complex this weekend and if the minor premiers can back up their last result against the premiers, and not be successful with their appeal, he would be ruled out of the grand final.
A loss on Saturday would see him ineligible for the preliminary final after being red carded late in their win over Tumut.
Coach Nick McCarthy confirmed plans to appeal the decision.
"We were disappointed with the outcome at the judiciary (Wednesday) night, will be appealing the decision and won't make any further comment at this time," McCarthy said.
As it stands, Josh Allen will come into the front row rotation to take on Wagga City for the first place in the grand final.
Allen would start at hooker with Emilio De Fanti at tighthead prop.
McCarthy is pleased to have a suitable back-up option.
"It goes to our theory of having a big squad this season with a lot of guys who are capable of playing first grade," he said.
"Right from the start we've been working on the next man up does the job and if that's the case this weekend then we have the cover and the trust those guys can achieve."
Waratahs have also made two changes to their back line with Rob Selosse and Harrison Darley to start on either wing.
Harry Hayes scored twice in the win over Tumut last week, but McCarthy wanted to strengthen the team's defence against a dangerous Wagga City back line.
"It gives us a bit more of a defensive presence with some bigger bodies out there," he said.
"Harry has done well this season, he's growing and developing his game, but against a side like Wagga City who have some pretty talented wingers we just need a more defensive presence from our wingers as well.
"We've got two very good defenders there in Rob and Harry Darley coming back into the side.
"It is disappointing for Hayesy but he will still be part of our 23 and I don't see a scenario where he doesn't come on late in the game to help us out."
Harry Middlebrook and Liam Krautz will both be used as fresh reserves.
Waratahs took a 39-28 win over Wagga City when the teams last met, with a late Wagga City penalty goal giving them a 13-11 win in round one.
McCarthy wants his side to execute their game plan to be the first team through to the grand final.
"It's an exciting week for the club," he said.
"We ticked off our first goal, which was the minor premiership, and that obviously affords us the right to a second chance but that's something we don't want to use.
"We've been focusing pretty heavily on how we want to play the game and I think if we get it right, all things being equal, we should earn ourselves a week off and go straight into the big dance.
"Not taking anything away from Wagga City, they are a quality rugby side and I still think when push comes to shove they are the benchmark, but it just comes down to us and how well we execute under pressure on the weekend.
"We want to focus on us as much as possible."
Meanwhile Deniliquin halfback Peter Gow was handed a two-week ban after he was found guilty of disrespecting the authority of a match official.
It was deemed a low range offence.
However teammate Saula Sabua was cleared at the judiciary after one of his yellow cards was for a team offence.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
