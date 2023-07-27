TIME TO SET THE COURSE OF AUSTRALIA ON A BETTER PATH
What a fantastic turnout by the Wagga community who were privileged to hear a wonderful and uplifting speech by Linda Burney at the community event in Wagga on Tuesday.
She even had the time to call back to the friendly cockatoos as they did a fly past saying hello to the Wiradjuri-born federal minister.
I was struck by her positive message about the Voice to Parliament and how it was an opportunity for the country to move forward together.
It was wonderful to see so many people, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, who are committed to this change and are willing and ready to take up the conversation with the Wagga community about why a Yes vote is so important .
Whilst the negative, 'No' case proponents have fallen back to nothing more than a shallow fear argument of "if you don't know, vote No", by the time of the referendum I believe that the people of Australia will have given great consideration to the questions being asked and will see the opportunity to set the course of Australia on a better path.
For those that really don't know how to vote after studying the provided information by the AEC then perhaps ask young people in your life.
After all, the majority of this century is going to be theirs and they are showing in all polling that they want this positive step in reconciliation to be successful. It's time now!
I'm continually frustrated reading in the media comments such as those stemming from Linda Burneys visit to Wagga this week which fail to acknowledge that two very different questions have been lumped together as one for the purpose of the referendum.
Let's be clear, the vast majority of people who at this stage seem likely to vote NO will do so not because of any reluctance to give recognition in the Constitution to Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders as the first occupants of Australia, it will be because they disagree with the establishment of the Voice for one or a number of reasons.
I write concerning the Labor government's Combating Misinformation and Disinformation Bill.
This bill purports to "protect" our society from misinformation and disinformation, especially on social media. Really! So now we are going to be subject to government sponsored "truth" are we?
I say this because any statement made on these forums will have to abide by what the government sees as the correct opinion or "take" on any subject, overseen by the Australian Communications and Media Authority.
If your post is contrary to what they see as the acceptable narrative, you potentially could be censored, or fined or worse.
Australians have always had freedom of speech. If this bill passes we are into a new era of uncharted waters.
We've seen this kind of government overseas and always said how fortunate we were to live in Australia.
Our soldiers fought in many wars to give us this freedom. Suddenly, all their sacrifices could be overturned at the stroke of a pen if our Parliament votes for this.
The Australian government is seeking your feedback on the exposure draft of the bill.
The draft has a lot of rules and regulations about digital platforms, their administration and what they can do and can't do, but fails to mention what actual issues or subjects they are aimed at.
Are we all expected to play Russian roulette to find out?
To anyone reading this I would say, make your voice heard to your parliamentarians and PM Anthony Albanese whilst you can.
Anyone can make a submission. You have until August 6 to state your opinion.
Australians love the great outdoors.
In particular, many an adventure or picnic has been held in the shade of Australia's iconic eucalyptus trees.
Last year's ABC program, "Australia's favourite tree", highlighted the stunning array of trees and ecosystems that we can celebrate.
Sadly, however, we are not doing a good job of looking after them. Nearly 40 per cent of Australia's forests have been destroyed since colonisation.
We are the only developed country on the list of global deforestation hotspots. We, our climate, and our 1700 threatened species, rely on healthy trees and ecosystems for our wellbeing.
One hopes that the much needed Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act reform results in better outcomes for trees, forests, and nature.
In the meantime, everyday Australians can help by planting trees. National Tree Day is coming up on Sunday, July 30.
The website - treeday.planetark.org/ - makes it easy to join a planting - it's a fun way to work together to care for nature.
