AFL Riverina will look to take precautions to ensure that an upcoming Riverina or Farrer League final isn't abandoned as the result of a serious player injury.
There have been three games over the past month which has seen a player suffer a potentially serious injury in the third or fourth quarter which has resulted in play being halted before eventually being abandoned.
The current rules in place state that if a game is not restarted within 30 minutes of the stoppage and if it is past halftime that the leading team is awarded the four points.
The ruling saw Barellan defeat East Wagga-Kooringal roughly four weeks ago while there were two incidents over the past weekend in the Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Wagga Tigers senior fixture and also the reserve grade game between the Two Blues and North Wagga.
In order to avoid the possibility of the abandonment of upcoming finals, AFL Riverina community football and competition manager Joel Robinson confirmed they would look at potential measures they could take.
"The AFL's first priority is player welfare and safety," Robinson said.
"We've had a couple of unfortunate incidents over the last month but we've taken every precaution and the sports trainers have done a great job to ensure that the players are looked after on the day.
"From an AFL Riverina perspective we will definitely look at some different options and avenues for the finals if something does happen."
The abandonment of the clash at Crossroads Oval saw the Tigers go down by eight points which currently has them now sitting outside the top five.
Tigers president Chris Flanigan said they didn't have any objection to the decision to call off the game and believe the correct call was made.
"How late can you get in country footy, it was in the last quarter and it was probably around 50 minutes between when it happened and when the ambulance got out there," Flanigan said.
"It's one of those ones where you've got players that have been standing around for almost an hour.
"Not all grounds have the capacity (with the lights) and if all of a sudden something happens and it's dark you can't finish the game.
"I think it's just the luck of the draw and like I said to Noel Penfold and the guys at Collingullie that at the end of the day a players safety is the main concern.
"It's a game of footy at the end of the day and it's not the be all or end all.
"Matt (Klemke) was injured and nobody knew how serious it could've been and you don't want to put anyone in jeopardy.
"We didn't have any qualms."
Flanigan noted that it would be a shame to potentially see a final abandoned after a player was injured but was unsure what measures could be taken by AFL Riverina to prepare for potential incidents.
"At the end of the day that's the rule and that's how it is set up," he said.
"It doesn't happen overly often but you'd hate to see a final decided that way and maybe that's something the league can look at through finals.
"Back in the day they used to have an ambulance at the ground so if something did happen it was dealt with a lot more quickly."
