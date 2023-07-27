You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Reckon you've got what it takes to leave a crowd in stitches? Then it's your time to shine at Wagga Comedy Jam's open mic at The Union. Show starts at 7.30pm and if you're prepared you can register by messaging the Facebook page, or just wing it when you get there.
The Neil Diamond tribute show so good the man himself endorsed it, Peter Byrne's Forever Diamond, is at the Civic Theatre. Doors open an hour before the 8pm start time. Tickets from $59.90 through civictheatre.com.au.
Australian country music man Travis Collins rocks a special show at Tilly's. The eight-time Golden Guitar winner is on a huge tour to celebrate his new album, Any Less Anymore, and off the back of an epic main stage performance at CMC Rocks in March. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets $40 through Trybooking.
The Terrys hit town for a hectic show at Jungle Duke as they get a roll on the F--- It's Cold Tour and celebrate the their latest single, Hopscotch. Capacity is limited, gig starts at 8pm, tickets $39.90 through Oztix.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Ross Smith Drive, off Holbrook Road, for the Up and Down run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Bag a handmade or local - or both - bargain at Markets by the Lake at Apex Park from 9am. Head out to Lake Albert by 1pm to get the best the markets have to offer before it wraps up.
Stamp and coin collectors rejoice, your day is here. The market all about stamps and coins is back on at the ARCC Hall at 131 Tarcutta Street from 9am to 4pm. Club members will be in attendance for buying, selling and providing free valuations, as well as there being stamp and coin club bargain tables. Email simpy19@bigpond.com or call Peter on 0488 081 933 for more information.
Celebrate National Tree Day by joining the community planting at the Charles Sturt University farm from 10am. Sign up and head along to pop some trees in, and receive a barbecue lunch thanks to Wagga City Council and a Wagga Urban Landcare, as well as a native seedling to take home. Register through Humanitix and a map will be emailed to participants.
Join in a half-marathon - or even just seven kilometres - around the CSU roads and get the legs burning for Legs 4 Leukaemia, raising money for a cause close to home. Emma Borlace was diagnosed with leukaemia last year and the uni community is ready for a challenge for a good cause. The run starts at noon, see the Facebook event for more.
Sharpen up the knowledge and bring your A game to a trivia night supporting Wagga Can Assist. Tickets are $20 per person and tables are of 10.
Get a little drag bingo into your life with Rose Quartz and Queen Sapphire at The Curious Rabbit from 7pm. Tickets from $25 through Humanitix.
The annual Cruise for Clint meets at the Riverina Playhouse car park at midday before heading off bound for the Uranquinty Pub, where there will be a barbecue, jumping castle, face painting and six trophy classes. The annual charity cruise is held in honour of Clint Rowley, with this year's proceeds going to the family of Blake Chown, who tragically died in June at 25. Cars and bikes welcome, entry is $10 per vehicle. See the Riverina Thrashers Facebook page for more.
The Range transforms into all things matrimonial as the Wagga Wedding Expo gets underway at midday. Vendors will fill the function centre, there will be a raft of giveaways and a fashion parade is scheduled for 2.30pm. Tickets $10 through Trybooking or at the door on the day.
Break out the beanies - or go looking for a new one - and head out for the Wagga Winter Markets at the city's showground. Hosted by Aussie Night Markets, the winter wonder opens at noon, runs until 8pm and has a huge range of food trucks and stalls - including dessert - as well as retail stalls, rides and games, live music and roaming entertainment. Entry is $2 at the gate, on-site parking available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.