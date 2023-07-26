The Daily Advertiser
Wagga City five-eighth Eddie Lagaali expected to overcome hamstring injury

By Matt Malone
July 26 2023 - 4:45pm
Wagga City five-eighth Eddie Lagaali is expected to take his place in Saturday's Southern Inland major semi-final despite a hamstring 'niggle'. Picture by Les Smith
WAGGA City playmaker Eddie Lagaali is expected to overcome a hamstring 'twinge' to take his place in the Southern Inland major semi-final against Waratahs on Saturday.

