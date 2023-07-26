WAGGA City playmaker Eddie Lagaali is expected to overcome a hamstring 'twinge' to take his place in the Southern Inland major semi-final against Waratahs on Saturday.
Lagaali sent a scare through Wagga City's camp when came from the field late in the 20-5 final round win over Ag College last Saturday with a hamstring complaint.
But Wagga City assistant coach Adrian Quilty expects Laagali, who has come in to replace Tyson McLachlan at five-eighth, to take his place in the grand final qualifier at Conolly Rugby Complex.
"He's got a bit of a twinge. I think he'll be right this weekend," Laagali said.
"It was more precautionary to get him off the field, we were in a good enough position that we could replace him.
"Eddie's going to be a key going forward. He is a gun player and he's a bloke that can win you a premiership.
"If I was a betting man, I'd say yeah he'll play."
McLachlan is overseas and will miss the opening final. He's due back in the country two days before the Southern Inland grand final.
Laagali's return has meant the Boiled Lollies aren't missing much in the playmaking stakes.
Wagga City ramped up their premiership defence with the win over Ag College in the final round to book their spot in the major semi-final.
After being the dominant team in Southern Inland for the past three seasons, Wagga City had lost both of their last encounters against Aggies and Waratahs before last weekend.
Quilty conceded there was an element of waiting for the business end of the season to arrive.
"You'd like to say that it's not the case and they're on for every game but I think it's a known fact, big game players want to play in big games," he said.
"That's even at our level, the guys want to play in big games.
"I say with respect that there are some games against lower ranked sides that we've played in that we've been pretty ordinary because we're going through the motions and I say that with respect. I come from an era at Wagga City, I remember when we were the whipping boys. It was only 2018 and we don't win a first grade game that year.
"I think (last weekend's win) was very well-timed. The fact that we were able to really physically dominate a side that had beaten us six or seven weeks ago, that was really good.
"It really laid a line in the sand and at training (Tuesday night) they were on again. It's like they're galvanised and good to go."
Waratahs enjoyed a 39-28 win over Wagga City when the two teams last met on July 1. The Boiled Lollies won the earlier encounter in a tight one, 13-11.
Quilty said his camp won't look into the previous encounter too much.
"They were really on that day. They played so well. If a few things had gone our way that day it might have been a different result but that definitely deserved that win that day," he said.
"I don't really get dragged into that sort of thing. We focus on the end result and our end result is we want to be premiers again and that means beating whoever we play.
"We just focus on the end result, which is we need to beat whoever we play this week, it doesn't matter what colour they're in.
"We need to get through that process, we don't want to play next week so we need to win this week.
"I think if anyone's got a spare 80 minutes, I reckon you'll see a cracking game of footy down there."
