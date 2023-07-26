After 35 years, a longstanding pillar of a Riverina council has called time on his career in local government.
Temora Shire Council general manager Gary Lavelle, 64, has reflected this week on the highlights of his more than a quarter-century in the role.
Moving to Temora from the Snowy River Council in 1989, Mr Lavelle took up the position of director of administration and finance.
"I actually came back off my honeymoon for the job interview," he said.
In 1995 he took over the role of general manager when former long-serving GM Ted Leary retired.
While initially intending to use his stint at Temora as a career move before heading elsewhere, he became so attached to the place he decided to stay instead.
"I fell in love with the town and its people and we never left," Mr Lavelle said.
During his time at the council, Mr Lavelle said among his greatest memories while with the council was standing up to the former state government to stop the Temora Shire from being amalgamated in 2016 - and winning.
"The fact we fought really hard and didn't get amalgamated... when several of our neighbours were, was an excellent result," he said.
During his time with the council, Mr Lavelle has also witnessed the remarkable success of Temora's Airpark Estate at the town's airport, which has drawn new residents to the region from across Australia.
Temora Airpark Estate was designed to attract aviation enthusiasts, offering direct access from home to hangar and the adjacent Temora airport.
"We were the first to put our toes in the water and develop an aviation estate, putting our belief in the aerodrome as an important economic and tourism tool for the town," he said.
"To go down that track was a pretty brave move by council, but they did, and it's been very successful and there is now a thriving aviation community out there. They also contribute to the [broader] Temora community."
Another key highlight was witnessing council's development of the Temora Medical Complex which provided much-needed medical facilities to the surrounding community.
Mr Lavelle also fondly recalled when the Temora Shire won the Blewitt Award for the most outstanding council in the state in 1999, and when he was awarded a public service medal in 2016.
Looking ahead, Mr Lavelle and wife Jane have decided to spend their retirement days in Temora, indicating just how much they love the local community.
"We also plan to do a fair bit of travelling, get [more] involved with the community, and play a bit of golf," he said.
Mr Lavelle said it "feels satisfying" to retire at this point in his career.
"I'm walking away at a time where I think the council is in a good position," he said.
"Everything is tracking okay. While it's a difficult time to be in local government right now due to its sustainability, from a personal perspective, I'm quite comfortable [leaving now].
"You realise in your career when it's time to move on and that's what I've done."
Mr Lavelle said the decision to retire now was made several years ago.
"Council has had plenty of time to transition to a new management and get everything in place, which they have done very well," he said.
Temora mayor Rick Firman has in the role alongside Mr Lavelle for the past 11 years and farewelled his colleague.
"Mr Lavelle gave the Temora Shire Council outstanding service," Cr Firman said.
"What we deeply respect about him is not only did he give his all to council, but he also immersed himself in our shire community organisations as well as regional and state bodies, which I think is very special.
"One of the greatest compliments in his retirement is for Mr Lavelle and his wife Jane to choose to retire here in Temora. Clearly our shire means a lot to him."
Mr Lavelle formally wrapped up in the job on June 30.
The council has now welcomed its new general manager Melissa Boxall, who moved to the region with husband Jason to take up the new role.
"Our new general manager is settling in nicely. She's hit the ground running with wanting to meet as many councillors, staff, and citizens as she can," Cr Firman said.
"Ms Boxall, her husband Jason, and their children are very much looking forward to Temora Shire being their new home and we warmly welcome them."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
