NSW Education Week in Wagga Wagga

Celebrating an anniversary means commemorating continuity, growth, and stability. 175 years is a long time, and for the NSW Department of Education, this means looking back and acknowledging their achievements, and embracing their future with confidence.

NSW Education Week runs from July 31 to August 4. Education Secretary, Murat Dizdar, said Education Week has been a highlight of the NSW public education calendar for more than 60 years.

"Education Week celebrates the excellence that occurs every day in our 95,000 classrooms - the achievements of our students, teachers and school staff, and the support of our parents, carers and school communities," Mr Dizdar said.

"The history of public education reflects the development of our State, from the slab hut schoolhouses in the Colony of New South Wales, where parents paid for teachers, to the free and modern schools we now build in high-growth areas in the State."

Prior to 1848, schools operated under a denominational system and were the responsibility of churches. The first public school, Kempsey Nation School, opened that year and by 1851 more than 37 public schools were operational in NSW. By 1900 - when there were only a handful of secondary public schools - students typically left school at age 12 to start work.

Today the NSW Department of Education is one of the largest education systems in the world, with nearly 800,000 students learning in 2,200 schools. The school leaving age is 17 and two-thirds of students finish 13 years of education in Year 12.

"This year we're focusing on learning from our past, and celebrating our achievements with a community-wide celebration of public education," Sturt Public School principal, Terri Inglis said.

Marking 175 years of public education in NSW, and this anniversary, follows a long tradition of teaching and learning on these lands that has existed for tens of thousands of years in this country. It's also a moment to reflect on the importance of ongoing reconciliation with Aboriginal communities and the role education needs to play in that.

The theme 'learning from our past, celebrating our achievements and embracing the future with confidence' includes:

Reflecting, learning and engaging in truth-telling to have honest conversations about policies and practices of the past.

Celebrating the achievements throughout the NSW public education system, and the contribution public education has made to society.

Celebrating the students and the learning that occurs.

Celebrating the work of teachers and support staff in developing and shaping the next generation.

To celebrate the amazing work that occurs each day in public education, Wagga Wagga schools will have displays throughout the Market Place in Education Week. These displays are just a snapshot of the commitment of the staff and students and the outstanding achievements made by all students in public education

"The schools all put together a board that showcases the great learning happening within schools. This can include work samples, pictures of students working, writing pieces, artworks, and digital technologies that happen within the school," Ms Inglis said.

18 primary schools and three high schools will take part in the exercise.

Mr Dizdar said Education Week was an opportunity to reflect on the value of public education, where every student is known, valued and cared for in a range of school settings to suit every learner.

"We want parents and carers to actively choose a NSW public school and be confident their children will receive an education of the highest quality from talented and committed teachers," he said.

"Public education welcomes all students and proudly embraces equity and inclusion. All students, regardless of their postcode and life circumstances, deserve the same opportunities."

Ms Inglis said that compared to her own education in the 1980s and 90s public schools have come a very long way in terms of inclusivity and their approaches to learning.

"We have a long way to go in areas such as improving outcomes for our First Nations students and adapting or schools physical environments to ensure they support all students. What I know is, schools are doing their best to ensure that every student feels equal, cared for, and comfortable in our school setting."

