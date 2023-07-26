Tackling and mateship the focus for Kangaroos under eights

They're some of the smallest Kangaroos in Wagga, but these under eights are finding their stride on the football field.
Wagga Kangaroos Red under eight side have been improving week-on-week as they get deeper into their non-competitive season.
Coach Jono Curry said they're a pleasure to coach, enjoying watching as different parts of the game 'click' for them.
"I've been coaching these boys since they were in under sixes, I've had this team for a few years now," Curry said.
"They've come a long way with how they perform, especially when you look back at their time in under sixes.
"They're actually starting to play, their defence is the big thing at the moment, we've been working really hard at training and it's starting to show really well on the field.
"We're starting to work on more of their attack and running with running the ball, and the little quick offloads as players slip through the gaps, it's come good, it's starting to click there as well."
Though non-competitive at this age group, they are playing in a contact sport.
Curry said his players enjoy tackling as part of their games, and he's worked hard to ensure they can tackle safely on the field.
"The under eights are allowed to tackle, one of my big keys is teaching the kids their tackling technique," he said.
"Back in the old days you had high tackles and all that, but all our boys are around the legs and around the waist, clean tackles is a big thing that I try and teach the boys."
Curry said the team is absolutely loving playing and attend training with as much enthusiasm as they do games.
Honoured to be coaching the team, Curry said he couldn't be happier with their growth both as players but as teammates.
Hoping the side will be filled with not just good players but good teammates, Curry said sportsmanship their sportsmanship is admirable.
"They have great mateship, if someone gets hurt they're there, helping their teammate up, making sure they're right.
"There's no one-offs, we're all a team."
