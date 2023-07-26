WAGGA trainer Darrell Burnet is leaving it to Supido Beauty to tell him what she is capable of this preparation.
The three-year-old filly stamped herself as one of the most promising gallopers in the Southern District with three wins from her first five starts.
After a good break, Supido Beauty will kick off her new preparation at Randwick on Saturday when she contests the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m).
Burnet has always had a lot of time for his filly but is still trying to gauge what her level is.
"I still really don't know where to place her, really," Burnet said.
"She had a soft trial the other day. The time was slow and there wasn't much in the trial but she did it very, very comfortably."
Supido Beauty has drawn wide in barrier 15 for her first-up assignment but will come in a few once the final field is established. Hannah Williams will take the ride.
Burnet said a lack of suitable other options meant the filly will push on to the Highway despite the wide draw.
"Because she's a class three, I don't want to win another one in the bush with her," he said.
"There's also not another Highway suitable for another four or five weeks so she can have a run, we'll try and ride her to run well."
Burnet's immediate goal is to try and win a Highway with Supido Beauty. He will give her two cracks at that before determining the next step.
"Her first two goals are these two highways. This one and there's another in four or five weeks time," he said.
"After that we'll probably assess. The Magic Millions Country Cup in January, which she's eligible for, but they're not allowed to have won a metro race. So hypothetically if she run very well in the Highway race without winning, I'd look at that.
"If she won a Highway I'd take that as well.
"Obviously if she won a Highway and won it impressively then there's anything you really want from a Saturday race to a Kosciuszko. I'm not saying she's that class but if she came out and won well then you'd look at it.
"There's no shortage of options for a filly with ability during the spring so I really don't know.
"I would have liked to have drawn well so we could have got a gauge on her first-up but with the bad draw we're more likely to ride her quiet and let her come home well. There's no point busting her first up."
Burnet knows that Supido Beauty's form backs up his opinion of the filly. She's a $14 chance on Saturday but more importantly he hopes that a good spell can help her flourish this preparation.
"I think she's going really good but she's always went really good, she's always galloped good," he said.
"This is the first time that she's had a good spell. She's been to the water walker, she's been brought back really slowly.
"Last prep even where it says she had a spell in the form guide, she didn't. That was around the time of when we got flooded and washed out so she was in work for a hell of a long time, which is why there was no rush.
"The Highways here is the last day she'll run with her BOBS next to her name. She gets in the race with 53 and it's probably not as strong as the last Highway she ran in. In that last Highway I think there's been five or six metro winners out of it and out of the first eight across the line, I think five of them have won a metro race, one has run second in a Highway and the only two that haven't is her and Clever Art.
"She meets horses like Iron Will a lot better at the weights after the claim, she meets Zaru a lot better at the weights, even though she beat both of them at her last Highway.
"There's a bit to like, the gate's a dislike and as I said, we'll be cautious first up, I won't be instructing Hannah to gun it and find the lead or anything like that, it will more be jump neutral and if she finds a spot, brilliant, then hopefully she can run very well, if she's caught on a bit of a limb, help her to the line, hopefully run a nice race and go to the Highway again in four or five weeks time."
