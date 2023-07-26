The Daily Advertiser
Holbrook truck driver Neville William McCarthy faces Wagga court over fatal Tumbarumba Road crash

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 26 2023 - 6:00pm
Neville William McCarthy has faced Wagga Local Court accused of dangerous driving in a crash that killed another truck driver on Tumbarumba Road in May. Picture by Ash Smith, file
A man charged over a fiery truck crash near Wagga which claimed the life of a 40-year-old man earlier this year has appeared in court for the first time.

