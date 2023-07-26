A man charged over a fiery truck crash near Wagga which claimed the life of a 40-year-old man earlier this year has appeared in court for the first time.
Holbrook man Neville William McCarthy, 60, appeared before Magistrate Rebecca Hosking in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday after he was charged with of dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Emergency services were called to Tumbarumba Road at Kyeamba about 10am on May 29 following a report of a two-vehicle collision.
When police and other services arrived, they found a Kenworth prime mover and smaller truck both well alight.
NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze, however the driver of the truck died at the scene.
The other driver, McCarthy, was treated by paramedics before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital with minor injuries.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the crash, which resulted in McCarthy being charged over the incident and his licence was suspended.
Documents tendered to the court reveal police say McCarthy was driving a rigid truck with Victorian registration that was towing an "unladen dog trailer" when he allegedly drove the vehicle in a dangerous manner at the time of the collision which led to the death of the other truck driver.
McCarthy was granted bail and ordered to return before the court on September 20.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.