Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong captain Ben Walsh is looking forward to heading to Exies Oval on Saturday to take on Griffith.
The Lions enter the clash after winning their last four games and Walsh said they would be looking to put in another strong performance against the Swans so they could consolidate their current spot on top of the Riverina League ladder.
"It's another massive game," Walsh said.
"It feels like we've had basically a whole season of massive games to date but this one definitely provides a great opportunity for us to solidify our spot up in the top three and maintain that spot at the top of the ladder.
"We are going in all guns blazing and really looking forward to the challenge."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Lions have surged up the ladder over the past month which comes after GGGM exited round 10 outside the top five.
Walsh admit their resurgence had come as a bit of a surprise but was the result of a couple of strong wins while also having the assistance of other results falling in their favour.
"Yeah it's pretty surreal really," he said.
"I think only three or four weeks ago we were sixth outside finals and if you told us in four weeks we'd be on top we'd probably say it was mathematically impossible.
"But things have landed our way and we've had some good wins to boost our percentage and played some good footy.
"Going forward it's about maintaining that spot and playing the best footy possible to allow us an opportunity at the end of the year."
The clash against the Swans kicks off a difficult three-week period for the Lions which will also see them go up against in-form pair Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Coolamon.
The Lions have played some good football in recent weeks however Walsh felt there was still some room for improvement.
"I'd like to think we've got a couple more gears to come and we are going to need it come finals when everything ramps up," he said.
"I think we've been playing better footy but definitely not our best footy and we are probably still struggling to get our best 21 on the park consistently.
"Hopefully with a few welcome additions we will find those extra couple of gears in the next few weeks and be hitting finals at full steam."
While the Swans may take an unchanged side into the clash with the Lions, GGGM could potentially welcome back as many as five players for the trip to Grififth.
"We are pretty fortunate and we have close to our full list available apart from maybe a couple," Walsh said.
"Kirk Mahon didn't play last week and he will be travelling along this week and Tom Quinn was unavailable as he was overseas and he will be available.
"Zac Burhop has just come back from overseas and has a game of two's under his belt now so he will be available.
"Then potentially Harry Carr as well and then Ollso (Jacob Olsson) so we've got four or five coming into a side that was already playing some good footy.
"So Marto (Sam Martyn) has got some headaches there and it's a big benefit to have going into a top of the table clash."
Walsh has gone forward over the past fortnight in Olsson's absence and played superbly kicking 13 goals in the Lions' wins over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Narrandera.
The Lions' captain was unsure where he would play this weekend and noted he was happy to play wherever the team needed him.
"I've got no idea to be honest," he said.
"I'll leave that up to Marto, but I'm pretty happy to play my role and the last couple of weeks have been somewhat nice.
"I see myself as a defender so I'm always happy to go back but I guess with the game on the weekend Marto has got a few different options so we will see what he's thinking."
