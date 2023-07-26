The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

GGGM captain Ben Walsh says the Lions will be going in all guns blazing against Griffith on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 26 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM captain Ben Walsh is looking forward to the Lions upcoming clash against Griffith on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
GGGM captain Ben Walsh is looking forward to the Lions upcoming clash against Griffith on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong captain Ben Walsh is looking forward to heading to Exies Oval on Saturday to take on Griffith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.