A low-ranked member of the air force has been locked up for several months after repeatedly slapping a woman on the bottom and later pinching her while on a drunken night out in Wagga.
Aircraftman Rickard has served concurrent sentences after being dealt with in the defence justice system.
The junior aviator pleaded guilty to assaulting another person in a public place and act of indecency without consent when he appeared before a defence force magistrate at Wagga's Royal Australian Air Force base on May 31.
Rickard had spent the evening of November 22 drinking to excess and engaging in horseplay with friends in a Wagga pub, where the complainant had also arrived just before sunset.
As she was walking into the gaming room around 10pm, he slapped her on the rear before repeating the assault while the woman was standing near the bar a short time later, a case summary published by the Office of the Judge Advocate General said.
"[Rickard] reached his arm between two other female members of the RAAF and pinched the complainant on the breast," the facts stated.
The woman told others about what happened before leaving the hotel in a taxi.
In an interview a few weeks later, Rickard "did not recall the offences in detail" but co-operated wth investigators and admitted there was no consent when he was shown footage of the incidents captured on CCTV recordings.
While Rickard entered guilty pleas early and the magistrate acknowledged his genuine remorse, the aircraftman's actions on the night was slammed as "appalling" and serious.
"The behaviour took place in a public place in full view of other members of the community and trainees, the complainant was much younger than the defendant and that what he did caused her to struggle with her studies for a not insubstantial time," the court said.
"Moreover, the [magistrate] held that the behaviour was appalling and not in keeping with Defence values."
Rickard was detained for 30 days, with the balance of concurrently-served 60 and 120-day sentences suspended.
An automatic review of the sentencing was upheld on June 22.
