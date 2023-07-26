They could barely see each other across the field, but Wagga Kangaroos Red were able to grind out a 2-point win in the fog over Tumbarumba-Batlow on Saturday.
In a 6-4 slog, the under 14 league tag side got the points on the board, though they know it wasn't their best performance.
Coach Shannon Plum said field conditions were rough, though both teams had to adapt.
"It was very sloshy, they felt like they were running with concrete on their feet, so it doesn't help but both teams are on the same ground, so there's no advantage or disadvantage to either team, it just is what it is," Plum said.
"It was a really tough game, we played them earlier in the year, and we won, but Tumba have really improved, it was tough on the weekend, but we got there."
A slow start didn't help the locals in their challenge to get a win on the board.
Plum is hopeful they'll come out stronger in the first half of their game against Cootamundra this weekend.
"We need to play a full game, not just the last 30-minutes," she said.
"I think it's just cold, we play early and then once they've warmed up they're okay.
"They might start slow at the beginning of the games but by the end of it they're pulling all sorts of things out of their pockets."
Near the top of their pool ladder, Plum is hopeful the side will earn themselves a finals berth this season.
"We're up near the top of the ladder, we're not on top but we are close to the top, it is competitive so I'm hoping we'll make finals," she said.
Well experienced playing together, the side has gelled well this season and continues to surprise Plum on field.
"These girls come together every year because it is 12s, 14s, and 16s for league tag, so some years the younger ones stay back and the teams rotate through every two years," she said.
"These girls have been playing together for years, there's a good mix of girls, there's some great friendships, and we all get along really well.
"The girls constantly improve, they're always busting their guts to improve, they're at training, and always getting better, they always want to learn new things.
"They look forward to training, we do lots of things at training and then try to implement that in game time, and if it pays off in a game we go oh wow, that worked."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
