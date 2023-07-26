ON THE PACE: Injury derails group one plans for youngster

PROMISING two-year-old Ask The Eight Ball has run his last race this season.
After winning his first two starts before making an early mistake in a NSW Bred Final at Menangle, Leeton trainer Grant Coelli was eyeing off the group one NSW Breeders Challenge Blue series next month.
However his plans have been thwarted after scans revealed some hairline fractures in a hind cannon bone this month.
"I had him aimed up at the NSW Breeders Blue series and I was pretty chuffed with him," Coelli said.
"The work before he did just before he broke down was about as best as I've ever had one feel, I was quietly feeling good about how he was coming along and he's just a really, really nice horse to deal with for a colt.
"You wouldn't know he was one, he's just so quiet and relaxed and just gets out there and does his business."
However a second round of scans has Coelli more optimistic on his prospects after initial concern over a fractured pastern.
Especially with advice that once the issue heals it should not cause any ongoing problems.
"He's progressed really well, I've got him a home on box rest, which I'll probably be doing for three months," he said.
SUGAR Apple secured his place in the $30,000 Winter Championships Final at Menangle on Saturday night.
The former MIA Breeders Plate winner finished second in his heat on Saturday, beaten 2.3 metres.
He has drawn seven in the final for Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones.
BATHURST continued to be a happy hunting ground for Young father and son combination David and Blake Micallef.
They scored with Golden Zara, who went one better than her second to stablemate Ulaanbaatar the week earlier.
The Young owned and bred Eye Keep Smiling also extended her winning run with a 17-metre win ahead another Micallef runner Rocknburn.
DASHING booked his place in the last NSW Bred Final with a win at Penrith on Thursday.
The two-year-old, bred and owned by Dianne Kelly, was able to win by 10.5 metres.
He now progresses to the $30,000 final at Menangle next Saturday.
His older half sister Peaceful was just run down in the group one Queensland Oaks.
After leading for most of the way the daughter of Frith led for most of the way before finishing third.
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The Waratah Series heat is the feature with the first at 1.17pm.
Young then races on Friday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
