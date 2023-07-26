In honour of his late partner, Wagga man Richard 'Richi' Slobin and his local gym are gearing up to raise funds for the Pancare Foundation.
The former Shoalhaven Heads resident lost his partner to stomach cancer and has been looking to his love of fitness to keep his spirits high.
When Mr Slobin asked Katie Ross from Planet Fitness if she could help him to organise a charity marathon, titled 'Step to Stop Stomach Cancer', it was a no-brainer.
"I asked Katie if it was something I could organise and how to organise it and she said yes straight away and has helped me out a lot," Mr Slobin said.
"We've only just put the post up, but we've already had a couple of people reach out to support us."
Funds will go directly to the Pancare Foundation which is a charity focused on raising awareness, supporting families and funding research for upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancers - including stomach cancer.
Mr Slobin hopes the event will also shine a light on stomach cancer, its symptoms and what can be done to prevent it.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The earlier the detection the better, the earlier it's detected the better chance you have," he said.
According to the Cancer Council treatment for stomach cancer is most effective if the cancer is found in its early stages, and it can be cured if the cancer is removed before it spreads.
However, because of the absence or vagueness of symptoms in the early stages, stomach cancers are often not discovered until they are more advanced.
Miss Ross said the gym takes pride in supporting community members like Mr Slobin and there was never any question as to whether she would jump on board in helping him organise it.
"I like to do as many community events as I can because why not? I try and get as involved as possible," she said.
The event will run for 12 hours with people asked to go into Planet Fitness and walk on one of the treadmills at whatever pace is preferred and for however long you would like.
"We're hoping people will come in and walk as much as possible and make a donation," Miss Ross said.
"They don't have to be a member, anyone can come in for the challenge.
"We want to raise as much money and awareness as we can and we're hoping the community can come together with us for a good cause."
The event will run on September 23 from 6am to 6pm at Planet Fitness Wagga.
Donations can be made ahead of the event at;https://gofund.me/3b62bee6
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.