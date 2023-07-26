The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Coolamon under 13's coach Luke Maloney is proud of how his side is currently going

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 26 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon's Joshua Skinner gets a kick away during the Hoppers' under 11's clash against MCUE on Sunday at Mangoplah Sportsground. Picture by Les Smith
Coolamon's Joshua Skinner gets a kick away during the Hoppers' under 11's clash against MCUE on Sunday at Mangoplah Sportsground. Picture by Les Smith

Coolamon's under 13's side will finish in the top two after a strong season which has seen the Hoppers drop only the one game through the opening 12 rounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.