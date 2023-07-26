Coolamon's under 13's side will finish in the top two after a strong season which has seen the Hoppers drop only the one game through the opening 12 rounds.
The Hoppers have been one of the competition heavyweights this season alongside Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and coach Luke Maloney is proud of how his side has been going.
"Yeah they are going really well and they have all improved which is pleasing," Maloney said.
"Probably a lot of people wouldn't expect us to make finals so to be sitting in second is a good effort and a good reflection of how much the kids have put in and how much they've improved."
The Hoppers' latest win came against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes over the weekend as they defeated the Goannas by 46 points.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Maloney was really impressed with the performance by his side as they ran out 8.14 (62) to 2.4 (16) winners.
"We set ourselves for that game knowing they were a good side and to the boys credit they played really well," he said.
"They are playing a good style of footy which is good."
Harrison Ockerby was one of the Hoppers' best in the win while Joey Maloney, Charlie McCaig and Charlie Robinson all finished with two goals apiece.
Ockerby, McCaig, Cooper Cottam, Maloney, Max Cook and William Hewitt have all been outstanding for the Hoppers this season and have played a huge part in Coolamon's success this year.
McCaig (52 goals), Ockerby (26) and Maloney (19) have also been very dominant up forward this season for the Hoppers.
Maloney said that Ockerby has been outstanding for his side this season and has been as dangerous up forward as he has been through the middle.
"He's had a really good year," he said.
"Not only has he kicked goals but he also gets a lot of ball through the middle which is good."
The Hoppers' only defeat this season came at the hands of the Lions back in round seven which saw GGGM prevail by 65 points.
The two sides face off again in round 15 in a few weeks time and Maloney was not ruling out the possibility of equalling the ledger in their second contest.
"Yeah hopefully but we'd have to improve a fair bit," he said.
"They were a fair bit stronger than us the last time, but I'd like to think we've improved a bit since then so who knows if we play really well.
"But to their credit they were far too good for us the first time."
Maloney has a fair deal of coaching experience at both the senior and junior level however it is the first time that he has coached the current group.
He said they have been great to coach this season and made his job very easy and enjoyable.
"They are fantastic kids," he said.
"It's a privilege to coach them actually and they are very good kids.
"It makes my job enjoyable."
The Hoppers also claimed a 5.8 (38) to 4.1 (25) win in the under 11's while the Goannas got on top in the under 15's 14.9 (93) to 7.6 (48).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.