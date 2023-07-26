It's their first year of competitive netball, and these young Goannas already have their eyes set on a premiership berth.
Under 11s coach Lisa Warden said the side had been anticipating the step into the competitive competition, and they've taken it in their stride.
"They're in their first year of competitive netball and it looks like they'll make some finals, it's exciting," Warden said.
"I think they were ready for it to be competitive, they were excited.
"The first year at under nines, you're just trying to work out how to play the sport and under 10s you're gaining traction a bit and learning some skills, by 11s they're definitely ready to play some competitive netball."
Warden said this year's under 11s competition is one of the tightest age groups, with the top four sides separated by just two games.
Starting their careers with a bang, the Goannas won their round one game by just a goal over the now top of the ladder North Wagga.
Warden said they've become accustomed to close games since and are handling the ups and downs of competitive sport well.
"It's probably one of the most competitive out of the whole, every year, for majority of the season, it's been a four way tie for first," she said.
Winning this weekend's game over Coolamon by just one goal, Warden said the side went into the final quarter five goals down.
"There are lots of competitive teams out there and Coolamon are one of them, and we knew that going into the game," she said.
"They came out quite strong and led for three quarters, we made a little bit of a change going into the last quarter and said keep your heads up, let's just play netball and not worry about the score.
"Their determination and resilience was amazing, it was such a buzzing atmosphere, I think they all loved it."
Warden has been impressed with the maturity shown by her side in both winning and losing games.
"They've been amazing, we talk a lot about while winning is great, that resilience to never give up and keep trying, and playing, and holding your head up high, and go out and try their best is really important, and we try to instil that in them," she said.
With just three games left in the season, the end of the year is rapidly approaching for the young players.
Warden said no matter what comes, she's incredibly proud of the side who have exceeded expectations in their first year.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
