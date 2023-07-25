A Riverina teenager is without his beloved ute and his driving privileges after police clocked him cruising at almost 80kmh over the speed limit.
Highway patrol had ramped up their patrols around Culcairn and Henty after receiving reports of a green Ford Falcon ute being driven dangerously from members of the public on Friday.
Murray River Police District highway patrol increased their presence in the townships and around 7.25am on Monday the ute was detected travelling at high speed on the Olympic Highway.
Police said the Falcon, which was bearing a red P-plate, reached 167kmh in the 100kmh zone of the highway outside Culcairn.
The 18-year-old driver - who is restricted to 90kmh under his provisional licence conditions - was stripped of his driving privileges on the spot.
As police issued him with penalty notices for travelling more than 45kmh over the limit and other offences, the teenager's licence was suspended for six months and the ute was confiscated for three months.
He will also be responsible for the tow and storage fees, police said.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
