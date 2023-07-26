People of all ages and genders have been flocking to the Forum 6 Cinemas in Wagga to watch Barbie the movie starring Australian actress Margot Robbie and American actor Ryan Gosling.
The movie first premiered in Wagga on Saturday, with lines right up to the doors and tickets selling out quicker than staff could comprehend.
Forum 6 Cinema Wagga manager Craig Lucas said the cinemas completely sold out of Barbie tickets across both days of the weekend and in rapid time.
"We were completely sold out on Saturday and Sunday," he said.
"We've been flat-out."
Those who attended the Saturday evening session said one thing they noticed was the diversity of the crowd, with people of all genders and ages coming to view the movie.
The mania didn't stop after the weekend either, with big crowds showing up for the morning and afternoon sessions on Monday and Tuesday.
"We had 60 tickets sold for the morning session on Monday," Mr Lucas said.
With students back at school, the quietest sessions have been the midday ones, although they're still getting plenty of interest.
It's not just about eager viewers either, the movie has motivated Barbie fans to go all out, with many dressing up for the occasion in bubblegum and hot pink attire.
On Tuesday Wagga trio Sarah Bagger, Kylie Carroll and Clair Hutchison were a sight to be seen when they went to see the afternoon session.
Wagga residents yet to see the movie will have plenty of opportunity over the next week with more than 30 sessions already scheduled from Thursday.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
