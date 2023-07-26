The Daily Advertiser
Wagga shows huge interest in Barbie the movie as fans flock to Forum 6 Cinemas

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 26 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Wagga trio Sarah Bagger, Kylie Carroll and Clair Hutchison decided to dress for the occasion when they went to see the Barbie movie, pulling out their best pink attire. Picture by Ash Smith
People of all ages and genders have been flocking to the Forum 6 Cinemas in Wagga to watch Barbie the movie starring Australian actress Margot Robbie and American actor Ryan Gosling.

