Voice 'no' campaign is straight out of Donald Trump's playbook

Ed Coper, a global expert on misinformation and politics online, said the 'no' campaign's strategy was to appeal to people "on a very emotive level, to simplify the issue, and play on people's emotions and fears". Coper is the director of strategy group Populares, and has given advice about misinformation to both the government's referendum working group and the 'yes' campaign. "The playbook is very similar to the Donald Trump ecosystem," he said.