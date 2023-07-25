Voice 'no' campaign is straight out of Donald Trump's playbook

The 'no' campaign for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum has some very questionable allies, and is up to many dubious tricks to persuade many good-hearted folk to vote 'no'.
I won't waste time by dwelling on the first one, Peter Dutton's robotic Abbottesque negativity and "Dr No" type utterances, nor on the way the Nationals are using their First Nations members as their front: both have underlying white folks' racist campaigns.
Instead, I'll look in detail at where the 'no' messaging is coming from, and the hidden agendas of those behind them.
Investigative journalism has shown up the dastardly tricks of the powers behind much of the 'no' campaign. Once I looked at where these messages were coming from I was immediately reminded of the misleading and downright false propaganda put out by Donald Trump's allies in the extreme right-wing so-called Christian evangelical movement.
So of particular interest to us here is the 'no' campaign's deep links to right-wing and very conservative American Christian politics, including a US-headquartered marketing and fundraising firm. The Guardian Australia's investigation also shows links between the 'no' campaign and the failed conservative push to defeat the marriage equality postal survey in 2017.
The public tactics of the 'no' campaign are heavily influenced by conservative American politics, social media experts say.
"Importing US approaches into Australia [during election campaigns] has rarely worked ... but a referendum is very different," said Axel Bruns, a professor in Queensland University of Technology's digital media research centre. "The choice is similar to US voting."
The most prominent organisation in the 'no' campaign is Fair Australia, which is an arm of a conservative lobby group called Advance. Former prime minister Tony Abbott is a member of Advance's advisory board and Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price is Fair Australia's spokesperson.
Fair Australia, in turn, is one half of the Australians for Unity organisation, which the federal government gave deductible gift recipient status last month, in effect recognising it as the primary 'no' campaigning vehicle. The other half of Australians for Unity is a group led by Warren Mundine called Recognise a Better Way.
Ed Coper, a global expert on misinformation and politics online, said the 'no' campaign's strategy was to appeal to people "on a very emotive level, to simplify the issue, and play on people's emotions and fears". Coper is the director of strategy group Populares, and has given advice about misinformation to both the government's referendum working group and the 'yes' campaign. "The playbook is very similar to the Donald Trump ecosystem," he said.
Fair Australia and Advance share much of the same content on their Facebook pages, including criticism of the Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, praise of the 'no' campaign leaders Mundine and Price, and scepticism of the Voice.
The pages regularly post heavily edited graphics featuring unflattering photos of Labor politicians or voice campaigners, often tinted red or made to look out of focus.
Advance is also running another Facebook pages. It's Referendum News portrays itself as a neutral news source.
Coper said: "The reason you set up a Referendum News page is to dupe people into the mistaken belief they're seeing neutral info - of course that's not what they're seeing, they're seeing 'no' campaign messages masquerading as news.
"That's straight out of the Republican playbook in the US that has been used for several years. It's very effective."
Advance made headlines recently with a full-page newspaper advertisement featuring a cartoon depiction of the 'yes' campaigner Thomas Mayo, Curtin MP Kate Chaney, and her father, Wesfarmers boss Michael Chaney, who is supporting and funding the 'yes' campaign. Many rightly described the cartoon as racist. Advance stood by the ad, but even Abbott said "if it were me, I wouldn't have published it".
It was the latest salvo in a sustained negative campaign targeting Mayo over recent weeks, highlighting his views that the voice would be "a black political force to be reckoned with" and that politicians who ignored the voice would "do so at their peril".
Descending into personal attacks is just one of the many ways the 'no' campaign is dishonestly trying to influence voters - and if the opinion polls are accurate, their dastardly tricks are succeeding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.