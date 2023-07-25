The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wagga personality Laurence John Skewes convicted over police threats and abuse

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 26 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurence John Skewes, otherwise known as Larry, was convicted in the Wagga Local Court on Tuesday over an altercation with police on Wagga's main street in April. File picture
Laurence John Skewes, otherwise known as Larry, was convicted in the Wagga Local Court on Tuesday over an altercation with police on Wagga's main street in April. File picture

A well-known Wagga identity has vowed to steer clear of the city's main street after copping court-issued fines for hurling abuse and threats at police and members of the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.