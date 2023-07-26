The odds may be against them but Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes are holding onto hope that the stars will align and they'll be able to play finals football in 2023.
The Goannas' hopes were dealt a further blow over the weekend after going down to Turvey Park by 24 points which sees MCUE sit six points behind Wagga Tigers and Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
In order for the Goannas to play finals this season, the Demons and Tigers would need to lose the majority of their remaining matches.
MCUE co-coach Nelson Foley admits it's a long shot, but says they will keep the faith until it's a mathematical impossibility.
"There's not sugar coating it, it was a really heartbreaking loss for us on Saturday," Foley said.
"We really prepared and believed that we'd done everything to go in and win that game and unfortunately while we were good for patches of the game and probably showed how good we can be in small patches it wasn't enough.
"Turvey Park in the end were just consistently stronger throughout the day and just took their opportunities when they had them where we didn't.
"In terms of internally for the club for the rest of the year, look there's no hiding the fact this isn't the position that we want to be in and we are now relying on teams above us to lose games.
"But it's always a glass half-full approach for us and the reality is that we are still a mathematical chance to play finals and at no point will we be giving up on that until there is no mathematical equation that can get us there.
"In terms of going forward for us it's just got to be a really optimistic outlook but really just controlling what we can control and try and play some good footy and really try and enjoy the last few weeks of the season as a club and a group."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
It was a strong start to the season for the Goannas who at the end of round four had recorded the three wins while also having a draw with Griffith at Exies Oval.
MCUE then had the bye in round five and have since gone on to only win two of their last nine games.
It has been a disappointing fall from grace for the Goannas and Foley said there was no single cause for the mid-season collapse.
"I think you could look week to week throughout the year and come out with a different reasoning each week," he said.
"We look back and I think there are four games this year that we've led at three quarter time and then either gone on to draw or lose by around a goal.
"You even turn a few of those results around and all of a sudden we are sitting in a totally different spot.
"As much as they hurt the reality is we just didn't get the job done and there is probably a multitude of little things across the year that we haven't managed to get right at the crucial moment.
"Whether it be in the close games or just coming up and not quite being as good or fierce as the opposition in some parts.
"I don't have a straight answer on it and it's definitely tough to look at and the position we're in right now because I think over the course of the year we have played some really good footy.
"I look at the team that we are putting on the paddock and it's an outstanding team with an outstanding bunch of people and the best footy that we've played I have no doubt is as good as anyone.
"But we just have not strung it together for long enough."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.