Content warning: This story includes mentions of suicide and self-harm.
The last few years have not been a walk in the park.
From lockdowns and remote working and learning, to the climate crisis and ever increasing cost of living - young people in Australia have had it tough.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the proportion of 16-24 year olds experiencing mental health difficulties has almost doubled since 2007, and suicide remains the leading cause of death for young people.
Despite the high numbers of young people in Australia struggling with their mental health and wellbeing, there are barriers preventing them from seeking professional support. Sadly, more than one million young people are not seeking the support they need.
Seeking mental health support can be difficult and barriers can range from stigma and self-stigma, to limited accessibility and high costs.
Last year one in three psychologists were unable to see new clients, according to research by the Australian Psychological Society.
Three out of four psychologists had waitlists and were turning people away, with some clients waiting more than six months to see a psychologist.
As a young person who has experienced mental health difficulties I know all too well how challenging it can be to get help when you need it most.
IN OTHER NEWS
In my early teenage years I started experiencing challenges with my mental health and I received a diagnosis of anxiety and depression.
As a fresh 18-year-old I left home to relocate from Sydney to Wagga; a place where I knew nobody.
I'd seen a psychologist for a little while in Sydney, but I entered Wagga with no support systems in place.
I began to see a psychologist in Wagga, but the wait period was long and I struggled to pay for the service as a full-time student.
I studied at university in Wagga, where I made new friends and met my partner, but I continued to struggle silently with my mental health.
This period of my life was extremely challenging and I experienced thoughts of self-harm and suicide. I started to experience panic attacks, and I was overwhelmed, stressed and struggling to cope.
Eventually, I entered the Wagga Wagga Mental Health Recovery Unit and stayed there for eight weeks. It was here I started feeling the first inklings of hope in my journey.
I learned Cognitive Behavioural and Dialectical Behavioural techniques, and engaged in peer support.
Peer support, also known as peer work, is a type of mental health support that differs from traditional counselling.
Peer workers are not therapists, but instead are trained mental health workers who have had their own lived experience of mental health challenges.
They can help young people to feel heard, validated and less alone, and help them during their mental health recovery journey.
Peer workers can also point young people towards relevant supports and services and help them to navigate the mental health system.
While I was at the Wagga Wagga Mental Health Recovery Unit the peer workers were someone I could connect with through shared understanding and experience.
These connections provided me with support and gave me a sense of hope. The peer workers I engaged with helped my recovery journey feel less clinical and more human, and this experience is what inspired me to do peer work myself.
Today, I can proudly say that the Mental Health Recovery Unit I stayed in back at the start of my recovery journey is now my place of work.
I work there as a peer worker and utilise my lived experience to support and advocate for patients.
It's simultaneously the most challenging and rewarding work I have ever done.
I love supporting people on their own recovery journeys, and watching their growth as they become more self-sufficient and realise their own capabilities.
I also work as a peer worker for ReachOut's new digitally-delivered peer support service called PeerChat.
PeerChat is an online service for young people, where they can talk to people with lived and living experience of mental health challenges, in a supportive, safe and confidential environment.
It is free to book into and can be accessed by young people 18-25 anywhere in Australia - all you need is an internet connection.
When it comes to my own mental health, it's taken a lot of work to get to where I am now.
I still have those debilitating days. I just have better skills and coping strategies to use when I do feel them coming.
My experience with mental health challenges, and my experience working as a peer worker have taught me that there are many different ways to access support. And I'm not as afraid now to reach out for it.
Emi O'Brien is a Peer Worker at leading youth mental health service, ReachOut.
If you are feeling overwhelmed or need extra support, contact your doctor or check out Beyond Blue (call 1300 22 4636 or chat online) or Kids Helpline (call 1800 55 1800). You can also call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.