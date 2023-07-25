The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's Le Brooks Cafe looking for new owners

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
July 25 2023 - 7:00pm
Le Brooks Cafe owners Glenn and Karen Pallister are hoping to sell the cafe to someone just as passionate about the space as they are. Picture by Ash Smith
Le Brooks Cafe has hit the market after owners Glenn and Karen Pallister were forced to make the hard decision to relocate for family reasons.

