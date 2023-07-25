Le Brooks Cafe has hit the market after owners Glenn and Karen Pallister were forced to make the hard decision to relocate for family reasons.
The duo bought the business two years ago and fast made it their second home, but unforeseen circumstances mean they will now have to wave goodbye to their cosy safe haven.
Le Brooks Cafe is nestled in the Australian Arcade on Fitzmaurice Street, with entrance to the cafe via the Woolworths car park.
The Pallisters are its third owners, with the cafe never having had a name change and being well-known over the decades for its soup, sandwiches and coffees.
"We bought it two years ago off a lady who shared her soup recipes with me," Mrs Pallister said.
"She had bought it from the original owner who named the cafe after her sons."
Mr and Mrs Pallister are hoping the next owner will continue on with its legacy, embracing its name, menu and inviting atmosphere.
"Whoever buys it is walking into a business that is ready to go," Mr Pallister said.
"We have residents who travel over to Wagga weekly from Ganmain, Coolamon and Junee just for us.
"It was a hard decision to make to sell it, it wasn't one we made lightly."
Mrs Pallister said the cafe is embraced by the arcade, with customers and surrounding businesses more like family to them.
Located across from Wagga Local Court and many other corporate businesses, Mr Pallister said the new owners would also be able to expand on catering businesses if they wanted to go down that route.
The business is being sold through Country Business Brokers agent Neville Harvey, who said one of the cafe's biggest assets is its prime location.
"There's plenty of parking in the Woolworths car park," he said.
"It is surrounded by corporate businesses that often go to the cafe for things like lunches, so it would be a good opportunity for someone wanting to get into catering."
The cafe shuts at 2.30pm every day and doesn't open on weekends.
Potential buyers can contact Mr Harvey directly at; 0408 694132.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
