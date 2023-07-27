BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week is a beautifully designed four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home nestled in an elevated position in popular Boorooma.
Selling agent Shonna Meuran said it was those views from above really made this property truly unique and set it apart from its contemporaries.
Overlooking a nature reserve and offering stunning views over the area and surrounding farmland from the rear of the home, this is an ultimate family haven.
"The location is definitely one of the best features of this property - the views are just spectacular," Shonna said.
"Being close to the new shopping precinct is such a great added bonus."
She said the home itself has a very liveable floorplan, with lots of rooms and living spaces perfectly suited for growing families.
The home has been on the market for two weeks, and Shonna said there has been lots of interest from people in all walks of life.
However having been just taken off preview and with the listing price revealed, Shonna expects interest to soar even further.
The home has a spacious formal lounge at the front, flowing through to a useful study nook and a stunning open-plan kitchen/dining and family area.
The modern galley-style kitchen is well appointed with a six burner gas cooktop, stone bench tops, a fantastic preparation bench that also serves as breakfast bar and a sizeable walk-in pantry.
A private parents' wing houses a gorgeous master bedroom, complete with a walk-in robe and a modern ensuite.
The home also offers three additional spacious bedrooms at the rear of the home, all with built-in robes and amazing views of the surrounding landscape. A family-friendly, three-way accessible bathroom also features.
Fitted with modern fixtures and a tasteful colour scheme, the home is complemented by ducted evaporative air conditioning and gas heating.
The main living area leads to an elevated deck, perfect for relaxing while enjoying breathtaking views over Boorooma and farmland.
Parking is a breeze with a double lock-up garage featuring internal and rear yard drive-through access. Plus, there's lots of under-house storage and low maintenance, established gardens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.