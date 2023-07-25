Fire damage to school being assessed as investigations continue

Some students are yet to return to Turvey Park Public School after a fire tore through one of the buildings last week.
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education said the damage was still being assessed.
Police are investigating the fire as well as a break and enter at the school in the early hours of July 18.
Emergency services were called to the school, on Halloran Street, following reports of a fire about 2.50am.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters attended and extinguished the blaze. However, the building was extensively damaged and the school was deemed to be non-operational.
Students in kindergarten to year four were able to return to classrooms last week, while those in years five and six learning were learning from home until this week.
"Turvey Park Public School stage three students and staff have been welcomed into South Wagga Public School this week to use their facilities and enable face-to-face learning," the spokesperson said.
"Turvey Park classrooms and the administration building were damaged during the fire earlier last week and are being assessed before repairs can begin."
The spokesperson said it had been wonderful to see the schools coming together to offer support following following this disruption.
The school will continue to keep families updated as to how long the temporary measures are in place.
A new administration office has been set up at the front of the infants building.
The school was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no reports of injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
