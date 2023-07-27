BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
Those looking for style and space in an exclusive street can enjoy their view from above with this feature property.
Gracing an elevated position on the high side of Beauty Avenue, one of Wagga's most renowned avenues, this home enchants with its perfect fusion of vintage charm and contemporary elegance.
Spread across two levels, there are four large bedrooms, featuring a mix of built-in and walk-in wardrobes, along with a complete family bathroom on each level and an ensuite for the upstairs master.
The interior has both formal and casual living and dining areas, offering versatility and comfort for all occasions.
The sunroom boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, framing an awe-inspiring 180-degree view of Central Wagga.
The recently renovated gourmet kitchen is a culinary masterpiece, equipped with a 900mm gas cooktop, stainless-steel appliances, stone benchtops, and soft-close drawers and cupboards.
Stepping outside, you'll find two single garages, each offering internal access and remote-controlled panel lift doors for ultimate convenience.
The back yard is manicured and low maintenance, featuring a semi-enclosed entertaining space and an elevated deck.
Golf enthusiasts will delight in the easy-care front yard, complete with a putting green.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.