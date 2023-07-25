Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn believes their current ladder position is a great reflection of the hard work the Lions have put in this year.
A strong 107-point victory over Narrandera on Saturday elevated the Lions into top spot on the Riverina League ladder.
It's a remarkable turnaround for the reigning premiers who exited round three with a 1-2 record after back-to-back heavy defeats to Griffith and Wagga Tigers.
GGGM have only gone down twice since that loss to the Tigers which consisted of a three-point loss to Coolamon at Kindra Park and a 13-point defeat to Turvey Park at Maher Oval.
Martyn admitted the Lions success had exceeded his expectations but noted there was still quite a lot of football yet to be played ahead of finals.
"I definitely didn't expect it," Martyn said.
"I thought we'd be trying to challenge for the top three after the start we had and that would've been acceptable.
"But to the boys credit they've really bought in to what we've wanted to do this year and they keep fronting up and keep trying.
"We keep talking about how our processes take care of the outcome and they've really stuck fat to what we've tried to implement.
"It's a credit to the playing group and a great recognition for the work they've put in to be in top spot now.
"But we are fully aware that we've still got a bye to come in the last round of the year and we've got three away games that are really crucial in shaping the finals.
"We've got our word cut out for us but I think it's a great recognition to have that top spot going into such an important part of the year."
The Lions head to Exies Oval this weekend to take on Griffith while they also face Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Coolamon to round out the home and away season.
