DEFENDING champion Mitch Beer is far from confident of claiming a third straight Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) trainer's premiership.
Beer is locked together with Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale on 36 wins heading into the final meeting of the season at Corowa on Monday.
The numbers are in Beer's favour, with his stable having nominated 11 horses across six different races, while Dale will have six in across three.
"Whether we win another one or not, we just set out to place our horses the best, whether that's the SDRA or not," Beer said.
"It's been great to win a couple and a third would be great."
Dale will have four horses contest the Benchmark 66 Handicap (1000m), headed by the in-form Chairman's Choice and new stable addition Brenlyn's Trooper. Holly Durnan will ride Chairman's Choice, bringing the grey back to 62 kilograms.
Dale boasts a strike rate of 18 per cent at Corowa and hopes he have some more luck there.
"We've always had a pretty good record at Corowa in terms of runners to winners. It's been a pretty good hunting ground for us so hopefully that continues," Dale said.
In the SDRA jockey's premiership, Billy Owen (30) takes a one-win lead in over Molly Bourke (29), with Danny Beasley (28) and Fiona Sandkuhl (27) leading the chasing pack.
IN-FORM Albury sprinter Mnementh is Kosciuszko bound.
Well, that's the plan at least after his gallant sixth placing in the group three Bletchingly Stakes at Caulfield last Saturday.
Mitch Beer has tipped the Wagga Town Plate winner out for a short break but the aim is now to target the $2 million Kosciuszko.
"He pulled up great but we're just going to tip him out," Beer said.
"He's done an absolute phenomenal job and we'll give him a little break and go to the Kosciuszko."
Mnementh banked a quarter of a million dollars this preparation alone, taking his career earnings to $556,820.
TALENTED Wagga mare Supido Beauty will resume from a spell at Randwick on Saturday.
Supido Beauty is set to contest the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m) despite drawing wide. Hannah Williams will claim three kilograms and take the ride.
Supido Beauty has won three of her five race starts and Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet is keen to push ahead with the Highway tilt first-up.
"Because she's a class three, I don't want to win another one in the bush with her and there's not another suitable highway for her for another four or five weeks," Burnet said.
"She can have a run and we'll try and ride her to run well."
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin has scratched Kappy's Angel from the race after drawing wide but will push ahead with Dupride Star, who will be ridden by Regan Bayliss.
Dupride Star finished 11th in a Highway last start but Colvin believes the mare will appreciate the drop back from 1400m to 1200m.
"I think the 1400 was too much for her last start and the 1200 will suit her a little bit better," Colvin said.
"It's a hot field but there isn't too many other options for her. If she's up to it, she's up to it, if not, we'll bring her back to the country."
JERILDERIE trainer Ross Purcell enjoyed an emotional metropolitan victory at Sandown last Wednesday.
Purcell has taken over the training of Phil Sweeney's horses in the interim after the long-time Jerilderie trainer passed away in April.
Purcell's first winner with one of Sweeney's team came at Sandown of all places last Wednesday as Neverstandingstill scored a first-up victory over 1000m.
It was the mare's second metropolitan victory.
It was an emotional win for Purcell and the team involved, who have all banded together to get the job done since Sweeney's sad passing.
"It was such a thrilling moment for the whole stable," Purcell told Sky this week.
"Paul (Sweeney) has done a really big job getting the stable organised with Josh (Curtis) and once he gets his licence, it should be a real kick for him to have a mare in his stable like this."
Purcell has just trained a small team prior to Sweeney's passing and it was his first metropolitan win.
He gave all credit to the mare.
"She's so honest and wants to win. She's so courageous," he said.
The plan is for Curtis to take over the training of the team of 15 horses once he is granted his licence. Purcell will then return to training just his small team, which includes Zarsupreme, who took out the Battlers Cup at Wagga on Monday.
COROWA Race Club will celebrate the contribution of Geoff and Maureen Duryea at Monday's race meeting.
The club has dubbed the meeting as 'Duryea Racing Race Day' where the industry will have the opportunity to bid farewell the family to racing.
Duryea announced his retirement from racing last month following an outstanding 55-year career as both a jockey then trainer.
The meeting will also be long-time Southern District steward Darryl McLean's last meeting before retirement.
FORMER Southern District jockey Tim Clark achieved a significant career milestone last weekend.
Clark rode his 1500th career winner at Rosehill on Saturday with a typical well-rated front-running ride on Taormina.
Clark, originally from Young, is one of many accomplished jockeys to have kick-started his career under the tutelage of Leeton trainer Peter Clancy.
