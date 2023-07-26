The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Mitch Beer and Andrew Dale locked together in SDRA trainer's premiership heading into Corowa finale

MM
By Matt Malone
July 26 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Dale will be striving to become one of the first trainers based outside the region to win the SDRA trainer's premiership at Corowa on Monday. Picture by Racing Photos
Andrew Dale will be striving to become one of the first trainers based outside the region to win the SDRA trainer's premiership at Corowa on Monday. Picture by Racing Photos

DEFENDING champion Mitch Beer is far from confident of claiming a third straight Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) trainer's premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.