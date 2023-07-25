The Daily Advertiser
Netball umpires on the rise across the region

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 25 2023 - 4:00pm
B-badged umpire Timothy Bacon in action during an A grade trial game earlier this year. Picture by Madeline Begley
With nearly 40 netball umpires awarded their C badge across the region this year, the talent pool keeping the sport alive keeps growing.

