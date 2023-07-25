LEADING Wagga jockey Danny Beasley plans to begin his transition into training in coming months.
Beasley has lodged an application with Racing NSW for a dual licence, that would grant him permission to train and continue race-riding moving forward.
Beasley moved home to Australia late last year after 15 years in Singapore with the desire to take up training at the end of his riding days.
But an opportunity has opened up to kick off his training career earlier than initially expected.
Pending his successful application, Beasley will train exclusively for Hong Kong trainer Mark Newnham for at least the first 12 months.
Beasley and Newnham are good friends and the opportunity arose after Newnham made the move from Sydney to Hong Kong.
"I was probably not initially going to look at it next season but just the way a few things happened and how it evolved," Beasley said.
"Pretty much the reason I did take it out for next year was that I'm really close mates with Mark Newnham and when he got the job in Hong Kong, he went over there and he's got a couple of horses that he owned himself and we got talking and he said he would like me to take them on.
"I won't be publicly training, so to speak really, at least for the first 12 months, I'll just be mucking around with these horses for Mark. At least for the first 12 months, I won't be taking any other horses, really."
Beasley has already passed testing with Racing NSW stewards so is just waiting for his dual licence to be approved at headquarters.
He hopes to have a horse, under his name, at the races as soon as the spring.
"It looks like the early part of the season we should have an answer on it and hopefully it's all good," Beasley said.
"There's a couple there that would be ready to go through the spring time. Hopefully we can get them up and get them going.
"Everything's got to go smoothly but it would be nice to have a runner somewhere through October, November or something like that."
Beasley has proven a sensation upon his return to Australia.
He has ridden 40 winners since January, including a handful at metropolitan level. The 48-year-old also sits two wins off the SDRA jockey's premiership despite missing the first five months of the season.
Beasley is keen to continue his success in the saddle.
"I'm still very happy and very keen to concentrate on the riding," he said.
"I think being down here where there are a few lesser meetings than a lot of the other areas in the state, I should be able to manage it.
"I'll muck around with them, feel my way, learn a bit.
"As we all know, there is a big lack of stabling here so I can't really just dive straight into it. Hopefully in a year, or a couple of years, there might be other opportunities with stables and be more ready to go into the training side of it."
Beasley, if successful, will be granted to train a team of five to begin with. It is a path fellow Wagga jockey-turned-trainer Mick Travers has taken in recent years.
Beasley is looking forward to the road ahead.
"I do have a passion to do the training," he said.
"It's something I dipped my toe in the water a little bit with in Singapore as an assistant trainer and I really enjoyed it. Getting back to being hands on with the horses and that.
"One thing I've always carried through my career is aligning myself with a stable so you're learning all the time.
"You're learning what that trainer is doing, you're asking questions and you're going through the whole preparation with the horse so you get to learn about the horse, what the methods are and what that trainer does and what I've found through my career is there's not two trainers that train the same.
"Each trainer has their own theories and train differently, it's just a matter of doing what you think's right and using your experience and one thing, keep it pretty simple."
