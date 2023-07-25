The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

World War II biplane makes a historic return journey to the region 79 years on

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 25 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No 100 Squadron Operations Officer and Pilot, Flight Lieutenant Brett Alderton with Tiger Moth aircraft. Picture courtesy Department of Defence
No 100 Squadron Operations Officer and Pilot, Flight Lieutenant Brett Alderton with Tiger Moth aircraft. Picture courtesy Department of Defence

A vintage biplane has returned to its roots in the Riverina almost 80 years after it first served with the air force at the height of World War II.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.