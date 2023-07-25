A vintage biplane has returned to its roots in the Riverina almost 80 years after it first served with the air force at the height of World War II.
The De Havilland DH.82A Tiger Moth joined the Royal Australian Air Force from 1943 and went on to serve with Temora's Number 10 Elementary Flying Training School from 1944 until 1945.
Almost 80 years later, the plane, usually based at the Point Cook RAAF Base in Victoria, returned to the region as part of a voyage to undertake major refurbishments on the aircraft.
The biplane is part of the RAAF's historic 100 Squadron, which includes a number of WWII-era aircraft based at Temora.
Squadron Flight Lieutenant Brett Alderton piloted the plane on its historic journey, which passed through the Riverina last month, and said it was a very memorable experience.
"The day we arrived in Temora was the day the plane was formally allotted to 10EFTS at Temora on June 19, 1944," Flt Lt Alderton said.
In an amazing set of circumstances, the plane was re-united with its sister Tiger Moth aircraft during that visit, which is permanently based at Temora.
"The serial number of the Tiger Moth [I flew] from Point Cook is 692, and the serial number of the other plane was 691," Flt Lt Alderton said.
"The [691] Tiger Moth actually operated as as a trainer [aircraft] at Temora [during WWII]."
10EFTS was the largest and longest-running of the empire flying training schools with more than 2400 pilots trained there during WWII.
During the plane's return to the region, it also stopped at Narrandera, the site of 8EFTS during WWII, and Tocumwal - also a significant RAAF base during the war.
The plane also returned to its first home of Narromine in the Central West during the voyage, where 5EFTS was based.
Flt Lt Alderton said the journey required careful planning as the old canvas aircraft has quite a limited fuel capacity.
"The aircraft doesn't have a long-range tank, so it can't really fly more than an hour and a half at a time," he said.
"The fuel gauge is [also] very inaccurate, and when you are only travelling at 60-70 knots (111-130km/h), there's not too many airfields in that radius."
Flt Lt Alderton said the lightweight nature of the aircraft led to challenges manoeuvring the aircraft on the ground.
"It was quite restrictive with crosswinds and things like that," he said.
While it is one thing to take off, landing proved quite another, especially given the aircraft only has two wheels.
"The tail has no wheel, so it just drags along the ground, making it very hard to steer," Flt Lt Alderton said.
Planning the trip required the assistance of many different people along the way, including his colleagues crew pilot officer Ed Bartlett-Bragg and corporal Adam Scerri who joined him on the journey.
"All of the people at the airfields [we visited] ... make it possible to do a journey like this, because getting a Tiger Moth around the countryside isn't the easiest thing to do from a logistics point of view," he said.
"They are invaluable in helping us to do that."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
