The Riverina-born Minister for Indigenous Australians has urged people to seize the moment and "finally recognise First Nations people" because it's an opportunity they may never get again.
Linda Burney, who grew up in Whitton, received a warm Wiradjuri welcome as she spoke during a community barbecue hosted by the 'Riverina for Yes23' group at Wagga's Wollundry Lagoon on Tuesday.
Ms Burney said although a date for the Voice to Parliament referendum had not yet been announced, it would be held during the "final part of the year".
"As I travel around I meet thousands of people both, Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal, who want to see us united as a nation," she said.
"We have a big job ahead of us.
"It's been 120 years since the Australian Constitution was formed, 56 years since the 67 referendum, 16 years since John Howard promised a referendum on recognition, 15 years since the apology, 13 years since the expert panel on constitutional recognition and six years since the Uluru statement.
"Surely the question to be asked now is: 'How much longer do Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders people have to wait for recognition?'
"In 2023 we are finally getting the opportunity to finally recognise First Nations people. If we miss this moment, we may never get it back again. Our time to seize this moment is now."
Better life outcomes, a longer life expectancy and overall a better quality of life are all things Ms Burney said would benefit First Nations people if people voted 'yes'.
Wagga's Angus Smith was among those who attended the forum as a supporter of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
The 18-year-old said he hoped to inspire young people to learn about the message Ms Burney was delivering to the communities she visits.
"I just believe as a young person growing up in Australia that we need recognition and to support community events like this to boost understanding," Mr Smith said.
Ms Burney also addressed statements made by Indigenous Voice to Parliament 'no' campaigner Gary Johns and prominent 'no' campaigner Warren Mundine.
Mr Johns has said he believes enough has been done to support Indigenous rights over four decades, referencing the successful referendum in 1967 which allowed Indigenous Australians to be counted in the census and removed racial discrimination.
In response to recent comments made by Mr Johns about Indigenous people undergoing blood tests to access welfare benefits, Ms Burney said she respected his right to express his opinion but she disagreed.
"Mr Johns and Mr Mundine have every right to their beliefs and positions, I just ask them that they are respectful in the way in which they deliver them," she said.
"I don't agree with his statements, but he has the right to make them.
Dr McGirr said his support for the campaign stemmed from his belief that it provides an opportunity for Australians to give constitutional recognition to the First Nations in a way that will make a difference in the lives of all.
Ms Burney will address a Voice to Parliament community forum hosted by Indi MP Helen Haines in Wodonga on Tuesday night.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
