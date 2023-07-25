Game-changing Riverina health care model to be rolled out across NSW

A ground-breaking model trialled in the Riverina to attract GPs and doctors to the bush is set to be expanded across the state.
It comes after the success of the single employer model (SEM) trial, also known as the Murrumbidgee model, was relayed at a forum in Wagga last week.
The SEM provides a tailored, coordinated pathway for doctors looking to become rural generalists during their training in health facilities and private GP practices.
The forum was an opportunity for clinicians and healthcare professionals to learn from the team that piloted the program.
Under the new model, GP registrars will be given more incentives to train in rural and regional areas by allowing them to accrue leave and other entitlements.
Parliamentary secretary for regional health, Dr Michael Holland, said the Murrumbidgee pilot had shown an expansion of the scheme will make rural practice a more attractive option for doctors.
"It also will make it easier for people in regional NSW to see a doctor close to home," he said.
Local Health Advisory Committee chairwoman, Margaret King, says the trial puts the MIA on the map.
"It took a huge amount of work to get off the ground, which included convincing the ministry that this was going to work," Mrs King said.
"To now have this being recognised and rolled out across the state is a boon for our area."
Mrs King said the model will ensure trainee GPs are better looked after by being employed under the one employer.
"It means they can be better supported and nurtured, and they will have so many more advantages than previous training pathways," she said.
"This model has been proven to entice them to come."
She said small towns in the area will particularly benefit from the roll-out.
"The small regional centres are the ones that struggle to attract GPs the most. Griffith is not too bad in comparison," Mrs King said.
"Without just one or two GPs, a town might be forced to go without, so this model is critical for those communities.
"I can guarantee that if the SEM model did not produce the result it did, there is no way it would have been signed off and promoted the way it is."
Under SEM, the NSW government will be able to access exemptions for up to 80 rural generalist trainees per year to commence early 2024.
