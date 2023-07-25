The Daily Advertiser
Jackons Strong finishes second in best trick at X Games California

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 25 2023
Jackson Strong finished second in the Moto X Best Trick competition at X Games California over the weekend. Picture by Tommy Quinn
Lockhart's Jackson Strong claimed his 15th X Games medal after finishing second in the Moto X Best Trick competition in California.

