Lockhart's Jackson Strong claimed his 15th X Games medal after finishing second in the Moto X Best Trick competition in California.
Strong successfully pulled off the front flip cliffhanger on the next-gen ramp on both on his two runs to record scores of 95.66 and 96.00.
Frenchman David Rinaldo took home his second best trick gold medal after pulling off a variation of the carolla which hadn't been seen in nearly two decades and saw him record a score of 97.00 to edge out Strong.
Although missing out narrowly on a eighth best trick gold medal, Strong was still really happy with his performance in Ventura.
"It felt really good," Strong said.
"I was hoping I could get a little bit of a higher score in my second run but I didn't quite get there.
"It was a bit of a shame and I'll sharpen the weapons and make sure we are ready for next time."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
There is a great deal of preparation that goes into an event like X Games and Strong wanted to thank everyone for their support in the lead up to the event.
"It's a whole lot of months and years of work that boils down into a three second jump in the air," he said.
"There's a lot of people in the local community back home including my family and sponsors in town that help me out to make sure I can be here and be able to perform on the world stage.
"So thanks very much to those guys and it would've been nice to come away with a win, but we didn't and it'll keep us hungrier for next time."
Strong has been pretty busy in recent months in the lead up to X Games and noted his foreseeable future would see him returning to the farm back in Lockhart for a brief break before returning to action.
Wagga's Ben Richards also had a very strong run and finished sixth overall after pulling off double backflips in both of his runs for scores of 81.33 and 82.66.
Richards missed X Games Japan earlier this year through injury and was glad to get through the competition without any concerns.
"We finished up well," Richards said.
"We went pretty solid and saw some cool tricks out there and some world firsts.
"I'm happy to walk away in one piece and I'm ready to get back to work and come back next year."
Like Strong, Richards had spent the past few months preparing for the competition and was glad he could compete alongside some of the world's best.
"It takes months and months to get prepared and it's a good feeling for sure to get the event done and walk away," he said.
"It's pretty special to compete in X Games as I've been watching it since I was kid and it's pretty exciting."
Richards has the rest of 2023 booked with shows upon his return to Australia and was hoping to head back over to the United States around the start of next year.
