Your say: The messages are too many, too mixed

Fairies in the bottom of his garden or bats in his belfry?
Unlike Mr Robert T Walker I do not have fantasy friends at the bottom of my garden trying to sell me non-existent motor vehicles (DA letters, July 21).
What I do have is a strong sense of justice and I will continue to support the 'Yes' vote.
As for "And that once I own one, I can never sell it, give it away, junk it, or trade it in for something else. It will be mine forever, it seems."
Well Mr Walker, the quickest way to rid yourself of these delusions is to vote 'Yes', so that we can achieve equality.
Justice will have been achieved when the Australian Parliament no longer has the need to make special laws for our Indigenous people. The 'Yes' vote is just a small step towards achieving that goal.
Ninety per cent of what Denis Nickle states in his "What IS happening" letter (DA letters, July 22) was happening well before white man turned up in Australia. Australia was no different to Europe.
Europe had lots of different countries fighting and killing each other and Australia had lots of different tribes doing the same. European countries have different languages and Australia had lots of different languages.
The First Nations people were not living in a nirvana atmosphere before or after white man turned up. No matter how many times you try to change history it does not make it factual.
And Des Carmody states he needs some education on the constitution. He is being a bit hard on himself.
It is not the constitution that is the problem, it is what clause they are going to add to it.
Prime Minister Albanese, who has called for the referendum, has stated numerous times that we will have the vote then Parliament when decide on the wording. Why can't we know first?
Lidia Thorpe, a parliamentarian, will get to have a say and she wants a treaty, compensation, Indigenous sovereignty and truth-telling. That would be good if it was the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Linda Burney has a whole list of other demands.
Tom Mayo, who is not a politician but is on the advisory committee, states he wants all Australia to pay a rent tax.
Some reports say $30 billion per annum is already spent trying to bridge the gap and doesn't seem to be working.
Senator Patrick Dodson has stated anyone who votes no is a racist. Patrick and his ilk have to move on from using that old chestnut.
Facts and figures carry weight, not emotive back-handers.
So unless Mr Albanese can tell us what the wording will be before the vote it is not the constitution that is the worry. It is the unknown that concerns most people.
