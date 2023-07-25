Creed, Shipard Shields kick off with big wins

It was a dream start to this year's Shipard Shield for reigning premiers Wagga High on Monday, with a 7-1 win over Kooringal High.
Co-captain Tamara Cochrane found goals four times throughout the match, with Hania Sulaiman and Narmin Kambar each scoring once also.
Wagga High co-captain Elvein Ibrahim said that Cochrane is a key player for the side as they look deeper into the competition.
With several of last year's winning team not returning to the competition this year, Ibrahim said it will be a challenge but she hopes the side will continue to be competitive throughout their games.
Kooringal captain Katie Blake said her side is still very young and developing.
She expects they'll have tough games every week, and will utilise this year's competition to gain experience.
It wasn't just the opening game that was a blowout, with Wagga High's Creed Shield side and Kildare Catholic College's Shipard Shield side both having significant wins.
Wagga High smashed Mount Austin 13-0 in the 4:30pm Creed game before a much closer 1-1 draw between Kildare Catholic College and The Riverina Anglican College at 6pm.
In the second Shipard Shield game Kildare had their first win of the year over Mater Dei, finishing up 5-1.
Round two of the Shields kicks off on Monday July 31.
Wagga High 13 d Mount Austin High 0.
Kildare 1 drew The Riverina Anglican College 1.
Byes: Mater Dei Catholic College, Kooringal High
Wagga High 7 d Kooringal High 1.
Mater Dei Catholic College 5 d Kildare 1.
Bye: The Riverina Anglican College
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.