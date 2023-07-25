The Daily Advertiser
Four Riverina players to take court for Swifts Academy in Queensland

July 25 2023
Ex-Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes player Sophie Fawns is one of four Riverina players selected to play with Swifts Academy. File picture
Three Riverina locals have been named in the Swifts Academy side ahead of the Australian Netball Championships to be held in Moreton Bay next month.

