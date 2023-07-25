The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi feels content to step down after three years at the helm of the Bulldogs

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 25 2023
Michael Mazzocchi will step down from his senior coaching role at Turvey Park at the end of the 2023 season. Picture by Les Smith
Outgoing Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi believed that the time was right for a change of leadership at the Bulldogs.

