Outgoing Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi believed that the time was right for a change of leadership at the Bulldogs.
Mazzocchi revealed that 2023 was the final year of a three-year contract at the Bulldogs and he felt the time was right for Turvey Park to have an on-field leader.
"I spoke to the club after round two and said that I felt my time here was probably nearing the end," Mazzocchi said.
"I had obviously taken the club from where they were and built them now to a place where I was pretty proud.
"We had the structures and everything in place and I felt like maybe it was time for an on-field leader to take over.
"That was my gut feeling, I thought with such a young group that we needed a leader that was out on the field with them to really push them to that next level and that was where I decided that this would be my last year coaching.
"Straight away I recommended that we should get onto Cal as he was playing some great footy and he's such a respected figure at the club and a real on-field leader.
"It just seemed like a really good transition and obviously that discussion had to take place with Cal over the last four to six weeks.
"It finally got to a point where Cal was happy to move up, it was such a big decision for him and he's decided to relocate and it's going to be great going forward."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
After a semi-final appearance in 2022, the Bulldogs have taken the next step this season and find themselves sitting second on percentage following round 14.
It's the most competitive Turvey Park have been for quite some time and despite their success Mazzocchi admitted that he was never really considering a fourth year in the role.
"I think you get a pretty good feel for the group," he said.
"I am pretty taxing on the players where I demand a lot and put so many things into place.
"I didn't realise how big the job was going to be when I took it on and I must admit I got halfway into my first year and wondered if I had taken on too much.
"But I suppose as any coach would do you just want to leave the place better than when you took it on and I'm really proud of where I've got this group now regardless of our end result this year.
"Obviously we are going to play finals and that's great, but I'm pretty confident that I'm leaving Turvey Park in a better spot than when I took it on.
"That's the main aim and from my end there I was probably never going to do a fourth year.
"I felt like three was the right time for me as I still have a great relationship with the players and the players still look me in the eye and respect me.
"It was my preference that the club got an on-field leader and I'm really proud that I'm going to leave Turvey Park in a better position than when I took it on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.