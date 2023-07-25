THE Rock-Yerong Creek co-captain Curtis Steele will not play against his former club Coleambally on Saturday.
The Magpies will take a cautious approach with Steele, who failed to finish the loss to Charles Sturt University (CSU) on Saturday due to hamstring tightness.
Steele made a surprise return from a hamstring tear against Northern Jets the week earlier and starred with a three-goal performance, playing predominantly as a forward.
He came from the field in the second quarter at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday to have his hamstring worked on and taped, before returning to the field.
When Steele was yellow carded for swearing at an umpire in the third term, he went for an early shower.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken revealed Steele won't play this weekend.
"He felt his hamstring a little bit," Aiken revealed.
"I just said to him, go and have a shower. You've got to sit here for 15 minutes, there's no point sitting here.
"He won't play this week. We'll rest him this week. He didn't tear it like he did last time, he said he just felt it.
"We got a couple more injuries on the weekend that we'll rest them."
TRYC were without seven players in the 20-point loss to CSU. Two of those aren't injuries with Liam Lupton (round 17) and Dean Biermann (round 18) to return from overseas holidays in the final two rounds.
Mitch Stephenson and Tom Yates are expected to return this week against Coleambally.
Jordie Kemp is not due back from a broken hand until finals, while ruck Matt Parks will get a scan on his elbow this week that he hurt in the win over Northern Jets.
Early expectations are that Parks will be back before finals.
They also got more injuries against CSU. Shannon Williams (back), Cody Cool (ankle) and co-captain Cooper Diessel (shoulder) are all in doubt for this week.
"We'll see how Slowy (Williams) comes up. We'll assess on Thursday. The same with Cody and Cooper," Aiken said.
"Cooper had a broken collarbone before and had a plate put it in years ago. He was worried he had broken it again but that's what the plate is for, to protect it.
"He's had an X-ray and it came back all clear. He's back at work and we'll assess as we need to.
"At the end of the day...it sounds bad but we need to just get through the next two weeks. If we win the next two, we'll finish on top."
The Magpies, who are two games clear on top of the ladder, finish the home and away season with games against Coleambally, North Wagga and East Wagga-Kooringal.
