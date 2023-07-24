The Daily Advertiser
ICAC faces probe over Daryl Maguire, Gladys Berejiklian report delay

By Samantha Lock
Updated July 25 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 8:26am
Then-transport minister Gladys Berejiklian and Wagga MP Daryl Maguire at Wagga train station in 2015. File image
The NSW corruption watchdog is being investigated over delays and potential mismanagement in its long-running probe into former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire and premier Gladys Berejiklian.

