Drivers heading to Wagga off the Hume Highway on Thursday face a lengthy detour as work gets under way on the southbound off-ramp.
Transport for NSW has advised the essential maintenance work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on Thursday and closing the ramp for the day ensures the safety of road users and workers.
Hume Highway drivers travelling from the north, bound for Wagga, will have to continue along the dual carriageway past the Sturt Highway exit and instead use Tumbarumba Road to access the city.
"The southbound \Wagga exit will be closed to upgrade safety barriers on the overpass to provide a safer bridge," Transport for NSW said.
In other news
The detour will add an extra 20 minutes to travel times and there will be no impacts to access on the northbound ramps.
Drivers will also be disrupted driving through Wagga on the weekend, with investigations scheduled for the 200-metre section of Edward Street between Lake Albert Road and Fitzhardinge Street.
Work will be carried out as part of planning for future road resurfacing between noon and 6pm on Saturday and again between 7am and 6pm on Sunday, weather permitting.
Single lane closures will be in place, as well as traffic control and reduced speed limits of 40kmh.
Drivers should allow an extra five minutes for their journey to account for the interruption, Transport for NSW advises.
The latest traffic updates can be found using the Live Traffic NSW app, visiting livetraffic.com, or calling 132 701.
